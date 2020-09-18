Images of ducks trapping stray snakes on land are viral

Perth: In Perth, Australia, three ducks spotted a stray snake He took it to land under his supervision and the whole scene was captured by a famous wildlife photographer.

In the pictures, it can be seen that the three ducks took the highly poisonous Tiger Snack to the shore again in regular protocol. These photos were taken last week in Whiteman Park in Perth by renowned photographer Tim Camp.

The photographer noticed that the snake had no way out of the thick grass. At this, Tim thought that he might want to make a duck a snack, but Tim saw a scene that hardly any expert would have seen in his life.

According to Tim, the ducks realized that they were safe and that the nest was not there. This snake preys on small birds and frogs and ducks are a big bite for snakes.

After a while, the snake disappeared. Then he saw that the snake was floating between three different types of ducks and the ducks were forcing him to take a certain path in the water.

Tigers can climb snack trees, but they can swim underwater for nine to 10 minutes. Tim also said that a duck had warned him of a tiger snack in the bush. He looked at me then turned his beak to the side where the snake was.

Tim captured vital images of ducks taking the snake to land, showing three ducks swimming alongside the snake, to the right and to the left.