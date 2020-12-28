MobileiphoneTech News

Images of the interior of the factory of the first iPhone come to light

By Abraham
Bob Burrough, a former director of software development at Apple, has shared some photos inside the Foxconn factory from which the original iPhone came out in 2007. The shared photos are from spring 2007, just a few months after Steve Jobs will introduce the world to the first iPhone, known as the iPhone 2G. The photos show the factory’s production in the months following the iPhone’s launch, with two of the images showing rows and rows of assembled iPhones, ready to be shipped to stores. One of the images shows the iPhones going through the last quality checks before being shipped, while another shows the workers who were part of the original iPhone production line.

