Images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus are filtered

Within days of the launch of the Galaxy S21 series, images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. After filtration, images of the three models are handled.

The S21 Plus is similar to the standard model in the series, except for the screen size (6.7 inches). The device has a camera set composed of three sensors on its back. While on the front face it incorporates a camera for selfies. This model will be presented in purple, silver and black.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications

The three models that make up the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will come with a Snapdragon 888 5G processor and possibly with the Exynos 2100.

The screen size varies according to the model. The S21 will have a 6.2-inch, in the Plus design it will be 6.7 inches and in the larger Ultra model, 6.8 inches. Also, it has been speculated that “the basic version of the S21 will come with a plastic backrest, while the two more expensive versions come with glass covers.”

The Galaxy S21s will have an internal capacity of 256 GB with the capacity to expand to 512 GB in the premium design. As well as a RAM of 6 to 8 Gigs.

If we talk about cameras, Samsung has promised high quality sensors that will fully meet the demands of professional users. That is why the Standard and Plus models will come with 48 megapixel lenses and the Ultra with a 108 MP one. The latter being the most promising, as it could also come with S-Pen support.

As for the batteries, these are in the range of 4,000 mAh and 5,000 mAh. In addition to this, it is possible that mobile devices come without a charger.

Samsung’s flagship phones are unveiled at the beginning of the year, so we won’t have to wait long to detail them.

