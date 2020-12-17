Tech News

Images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus are filtered

By Brian Adam
0
0
Tienda Samsung Galaxy.jpg
Tienda Samsung Galaxy.jpg

Must Read

How to?

Apple publishes a series of guides for the AirPods Max and …

Brian Adam - 0
With the Apple Fitness + service fresh out of the oven and the AirPods Max reaching its buyers, it's a good time to see...
Read more
Apps

Familiars.io, a game with which you can hunt monsters on Twitter

Brian Adam - 0
Familiars.io is a browser game that consists of hunting and capturing monsters that was released in 2019 and that has a similar dynamic to...
Read more
Google

Zoom arrives on time to Google’s Nest Hub Max for Christmas calls

Brian Adam - 0
It is evident that we are facing a historic Christmas, in which it will not be possible to be all together because of the...
Read more
Tech News

Walmart and TikTok Partner to Launch Live Shopping Pilot

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pixabay As is well known, Walmart has shown great interest in buying part of the shares of TikTok. However, that acquisition...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Within days of the launch of the Galaxy S21 series, images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. After filtration, images of the three models are handled.

The S21 Plus is similar to the standard model in the series, except for the screen size (6.7 inches). The device has a camera set composed of three sensors on its back. While on the front face it incorporates a camera for selfies. This model will be presented in purple, silver and black.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. Via: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications

The three models that make up the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will come with a Snapdragon 888 5G processor and possibly with the Exynos 2100.

The screen size varies according to the model. The S21 will have a 6.2-inch, in the Plus design it will be 6.7 inches and in the larger Ultra model, 6.8 inches. Also, it has been speculated that “the basic version of the S21 will come with a plastic backrest, while the two more expensive versions come with glass covers.”

The Galaxy S21s will have an internal capacity of 256 GB with the capacity to expand to 512 GB in the premium design. As well as a RAM of 6 to 8 Gigs.

If we talk about cameras, Samsung has promised high quality sensors that will fully meet the demands of professional users. That is why the Standard and Plus models will come with 48 megapixel lenses and the Ultra with a 108 MP one. The latter being the most promising, as it could also come with S-Pen support.

As for the batteries, these are in the range of 4,000 mAh and 5,000 mAh. In addition to this, it is possible that mobile devices come without a charger.

Samsung’s flagship phones are unveiled at the beginning of the year, so we won’t have to wait long to detail them.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

How to?

Apple publishes a series of guides for the AirPods Max and …

Brian Adam - 0
With the Apple Fitness + service fresh out of the oven and the AirPods Max reaching its buyers, it's a good time to see...
Read more
Apps

Familiars.io, a game with which you can hunt monsters on Twitter

Brian Adam - 0
Familiars.io is a browser game that consists of hunting and capturing monsters that was released in 2019 and that has a similar dynamic to...
Read more
Google

Zoom arrives on time to Google’s Nest Hub Max for Christmas calls

Brian Adam - 0
It is evident that we are facing a historic Christmas, in which it will not be possible to be all together because of the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©