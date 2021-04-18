IMGDownloader, a service to download images in batches

- Advertisement -

One of the most abundant resources on the web are images and this greatly facilitates the work of those who need some of any kind. However, as in any process, when the number of elements increases, the task could become a bit complicated. Therefore, we want to present you an online service that will allow you to download images in batches from any page.

It is IMGDownloader and it works from a website where we must enter the link of the page with the images that we want to obtain, to download them.

The way to batch download images on any website

As we mentioned before, images abound on the web and this makes any quick search return dozens of photos. However, sometimes it happens that the photos we need are stored on a certain website. In that sense, if there are many photos, we have to face a slow download, going one by one. That is why we have found the service offered by IMGDownloader so useful, with the possibility of batch downloading images.

Best of all, the service it offers is completely free and does not require registration processes. Everything is a matter of entering the site, inserting the link to the web that contains the images and downloading them.

When you enter the IMGDownloader website, you will be greeted by the bar where you must paste the link to the page with the photos. Once you paste the link, click on the magnifying glass button and the processing will begin immediately. A few seconds will elapse and then all the items will appear along with a download button. However, if what we want is to download images in batches, you will only have to click on the “Download All” button.

In this way, you can get hold of all the images on a website in a couple of clicks.

To prove it, follow this link.

.