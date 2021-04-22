Imgen, the tool to create thumbnails fast and free

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The thumbnails or thumbnails of the videos represent a determining factor to attract the attention of users. However, not all people have the skill or knowledge to generate them. The situation can get complicated if we also have the urge to have a good image to use as the cover of the videos. Therefore, we will present an alternative that will allow you to create thumbnails under a very fast process.

Its name is Imgen, an image editor where we will not upload images directly, but links. Thus, the application is capable of assembling our thumbnails from the links we load, making the process really fast.

Create thumbnails in the fastest way possible

We have all had the urge to have some element that we do not know how to generate or reproduce. This can range from a thumbnail to a video or soundtrack. The good news is that many alternatives have been made available today that make the job easier for those with little knowledge. As for images, many editors have emerged that stand out for their ease of use, in addition to the great solutions based on templates. This is how Imgen also appears, our option that offers a mechanism that may look a bit rudimentary, but is effective and fast.

Image works from links, that is, if you want to upload an image you will have to paste its link. From this, you can insert the text you want and thus create your thumbnails in the fastest way. It should be noted that the service is completely free and does not require registration processes.

When you enter the website, an example image will appear with which you will fully understand how the tool works. As we mentioned before, the process is as simple as pasting the link of your image and that of your logo, if you have one. Additionally, you will have a text field to insert the legend you want to finish by clicking on “Generate” and updating the preview.

When finished, save the image through the contextual menu and you’re done. In this way, you will be able to create thumbanails under a very fast process, which will greatly benefit the content you are creating.

To prove it, follow this link.

.