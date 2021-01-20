ImgMark, a website to easily apply watermarks to your photos

- Advertisement -

Watermarks have been the most used mechanism by photographers and designers to prevent their photos from being hacked. It is about printing a brand of any type, as a signature so that no one else can use them. To apply them we can go from the simplest method that is to paste it from an image editor, to other more automated ones like the one that we will present below.

Its name is ImgMark and in a couple of steps and without installation, you will be able to apply watermarks to your photos.

The easiest way to apply watermarks

If you’re in a situation where you need to watermark one or more photos right away, you have several options. One can be to download and install an image editor to paste the mark. Another option is to do it from your smartphone, which also requires downloading and installing an app. However, it is much faster to occupy an online application and that is why we recommend using ImgMark.

With this service you only need to have a browser and an internet connection to apply watermarks to your photos. It should also be noted that in its free version, you will not need to go through registration processes.

Once you enter ImgMark, the first thing you should do is load the image that you will use as a watermark. You will then have the possibility to customize it, defining its size, opacity and position. The last step will be to upload your image, if you are in the free version you can only be one at a time, while in the PRO version you can upload up to 100.

At the end of uploading the images, you will only have to click on the button “Download watermarked images” to download your marked photos. ImgMark is a service that stands out for not requiring registration, being free and providing fast and effective results.

To prove it, follow this link.

