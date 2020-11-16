Imin, an app to create the best stories for Instagram from iOS

Creating stories for Instagram is technically simple, you just have to go to the application and upload the image or video you want. Also, you can spice them up with stickers, GIFs, and emojis to make them more attractive. However, the results we see in the posts of brands and other users are nothing like what we get by following this method. This is because the work of the content that was published is quite deep and deserves some knowledge in the area of ​​design.

However, this is something that we can solve from iOS with the use of an application called Imin. It incorporates a large number of very attractive templates that you can customize and upload to your stories.

So you can create beautiful stories from iOS

When we think of template-based content, different web services, but not applications, always come to mind. This is precisely part of the excellent advantages that Imin provides, considering that the entire creation process is based on the same app. With the publication of quality stories you can capture the attention of the public more easily and thus increase your chances of having more followers.

Another excellent feature of this app is its ease of use to customize templates. This implies that we can create beautiful stories for Instagram in a matter of a few minutes.

The process to create a story is summarized in 3 steps, starting with the selection of the template. In Imin you will be able to find templates oriented to different themes and by selecting the one you want you will go to the work area. There you can replace from the text, to the images that the template has, adding your own material.

Finally, it will only be a matter of sharing the story from the application directly to Instagram. Thus, you can have quality publications and even create your own publicity to spread your content on the social network.

