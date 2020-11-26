Imminent changes are coming to the Apple Store

Tomorrow the 27th begins Black Friday and Apple has already announced what its offers will consist of for this year. That is why we are very intrigued with what is happening right now on the Apple website. If you try to access to purchase a product you will see that you can’t because imminent changes are coming in the Apple Store.

The imminent changes in the Apple Store are a big surprise

We are at the gates of the start of the Black Friday weekend. Although we have been with offers all week long, it is officially celebrated this weekend. Apple, as every year, adds to the discounts of some products. You have already told us what those offers will consist of. Apple will launch four days (Friday to Monday, which is cyber Monday) with a promotion in the form of a gift card that in some cases can reach a value of 150 euros.

This is why we are so surprised by the announcement that is being made right now in the Apple Store. When we want to access the purchase of any of the devices of the Californian company, we find this phrase: “We’ll be right back. We are making some changes to the Apple Store. Come by later. “

We don’t really know why, but something big and surprising awaits us. Could they be new deals now that we’re about to start the long weekend of big discounts? It is not very usual for this to be done by Apple, but it is true that lately it is doing very strange things.

At the time of writing this article, the website is still in “works”. We will be very attentive Let’s see what happens and what Apple has to teach us. It sure is worth the wait.