Immune, discovered fake versions of the app containing dangerous malware

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Alien malware, successor to the famous Cerberus banking trojan discovered in September by ThreadFabric experts, now appears to be contained within a fake version of the Immuni app used in Italy for tracking COVID-19 infections. The report came directly from Cert-AgID in collaboration with D3Lab.

Already in November, the same structure of the government that deals with cybersecurity had reported the online presence of a series of copy sites of the Google Play Store from which it was possible to download particularly important fake apps such as Immuni, Amazon, eBay, PayPal and even banking services such as Intesa San Paolo. In that case, they acted as a conduit for Anubis malware, which could read and steal sensitive data, track what the user types on the device, demand ransom for encrypted data, and more.

This time the Malware Hunter Team (MHT) researchers have discovered gods fake websites created ad hoc to deceive all those who, unfortunately, do not have a good relationship with technology. In them the Italian contact tracing app could be downloaded, but it contained Alien malware code. Fortunately Cert-AgID is already at knowledge of most of the dangerous domains and it is already taking steps to make them inaccessible. An example can be found at the bottom of the article.

The advice therefore remains that of avoid downloading applications from third party sites rather than from the official Google Play Store already installed in Android smartphones.

Staying on the subject of cyber security, with the new cryptocurrency boom, a virus was discovered that empties wallets from Bitcoin, Ethereum and so on.