Immuni exceeds 5.4 million downloads but struggles in the south: the worst data in Sicily

L’Immune adoption continues to be very slow. This is certified by the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, relating to 31 August when the Coronavirus contact tracing application was installed by 5.4 million Italians.

Today Il Sole 24 Ore published an interesting study showing the distribution of downloads on the national territory. It emerged that the worst data, in terms of adoption, were recorded in Sicily with an average download of 5.4%, compared to a national average of 9.9%.

As can be seen from the graph at the bottom, there is an adoption well below the central and northern regions throughout southern Italy. The autonomous province of Bolzano ranks first, with 15.1%, followed by Emilia Romagna at 13.3%. Surprisingly, in Lombardy, which paid the highest price, only 10.8% of citizens installed Immuni instead.

Il Sole 24 Ore also notes how downloads continue to grow flat, which is a cause for concern especially close to the opening of schools.

Despite this, however, Immuni is bearing some fruit and so far has blocked seven potential outbreaks, on the rise since the 4th of July.

A few weeks ago, Deputy Minister Sileri had defined Immuni as the main tool for protecting against Coronavirus, despite the few downloads.