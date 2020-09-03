It was said at a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party that the sticks should not be let loose in nominating people to succeed Phil Hogan as European Commissioner.

It was also said at the meeting that the leaders of the three coalition parties will try to resolve the issue by the end of this week.

The three leaders – Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Éamon Ryan – discussed the situation yesterday, and decided to nominate a man and a woman for the post as requested by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

It has not yet been decided who they are.

Although Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has been trusted and relied upon, it is now understood that he does not want to promote his name.

Three others are mentioned with the post. These are European Parliament Vice-President Margaret McGuinness, former Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald and former Government economic adviser Andrew McDowell.

Phil Hogan resigned as Trade Commissioner last week for breaching Covid-19 restrictions while in Ireland recently.

It does not appear that the appointee will be entrusted with trade tasks.