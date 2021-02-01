Latest news

Important meeting today in relation to the Leaving Certificate

Education Minister Norma Foley, who will be making recommendations today
Important Meeting Today In Relation To The Leaving Certificate

A Government Sub – Committee on Education is meeting today on the future of the Leaving Certificate examination this year.

The reopening of schools and childcare will also be discussed at a meeting attended by senior ministers.

Education Minister Norma Foley will make recommendations to the meeting.

The Government is now under pressure to make an early decision on this year ‘s Leaving Certificate examination.

Early Government decision on Leaving Certificate

It is now understood that the Government will take a decision on this in this week, or early next week, at the latest.

