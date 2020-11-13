‘Important reminder of the volatility of this disease’ – 482 new cases announced

More cases were announced today than have been announced in recent days

482 new cases of the Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon and another seven have died as a result of the disease.

“The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases today is an important reminder of the volatility of this highly contagious disease,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

“Everyone deserves praise for all the hard work we have put in over the last three weeks, but we cannot become complacent now and allow this disease to spread rapidly again.”

Today’s 45 new cases involved Cork, 43 in Waterford, 24 in Donegal and 24 in Meath.

There were 15 cases in Mayo, 15 cases in Galway and nine cases in Kerry.

128 of the 482 cases were in Dublin.

Covid-19 has hit 258 patients in hospitals and 35 of those in an intensive care unit, down from yesterday.

Although the two-week rate of the disease has fallen slightly in Donegal, from 284 to 271 cases per 100,000 people in the county in the last two weeks, it remains the highest rate in the country.

The rate is now 153 in Meath, 145 in Mayo and the 43 new cases in Waterford today brought the rate in Decies to 142.

The rate is 129 in Kerry, 109 in Cork and 87 in Galway.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier in the evening that 11 other people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. Eight of them have died in the past day. 607 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the North today.

There are 443 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 44 of them in an intensive care unit.

101% of the beds there were full today and an outbreak of the disease has been confirmed in 147 care centers in the North.

To date, the pandemic has killed 2,808 people in Ireland, 1,972 people south of the border and 836 north.

112,947 cases confirmed in Ireland to date, 67,099 cases in the south and 45,848 north.

The Taoiseach said today that he would prefer the restrictions to be lifted in all counties at once, but that the spread of the disease in Donegal remains a ’cause for concern’.

“I want us to come out of these restrictions nationally. We are concerned about the figures in Donegal, and we will be making further efforts there to see if we can reduce the figures.

“We would prefer to get rid of the restrictions nationally,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Speaking on RTÉ News at One The Taoiseach also stated that the restrictions could be released on a phased basis after 1 December.

Under this phased approach being examined by the Government, restrictions on travel from county to county and restrictions on visitors to the home for Christmas could be relaxed.

The whole of the Government is preparing the ‘restraint mitigation plan’ and some other specific restrictions may be released in the week of December.

“Because we are doing well, we will have more flexibility in December and beyond. It’s not just Christmas.

“When we first went to Level 5, I indicated that we had Level 3 as our goal for the first day of December.

“It simply came to our notice then. The whole of Government is still working on the plan to release Level 5.

“We want the numbers to be reduced by the end of November. We will give notice for people before that so that they have a chance to make plans. ”

The Taoiseach said that he hoped that the churches would be open for the Christmas week ceremonies but that no one would go “on a rampage” or go to “Christmas parties” when the country opens after this intense lock. “

The reopening of no – meal hotels will be a ‘challenge’ and ‘questions hard ‘, he said.

Micheál Martin said that people should not be booking flights at the moment to return home for Christmas, but that the Government would have more advice for them at the end of the month.

“Europe is red at the moment. We really don’t want a lot of people traveling to Ireland from the red zone, ”he said.

He said the Government expected a vaccine to be available for certain groups “in the first half of 2021 and possibly earlier for more vulnerable groups.”

Micheál Martin also said today that the effort to control the virus seems to be succeeding and praised people for the “great national effort”.

The Chief Medical Officer has stated that people should avoid unnecessary travel for some time, including the Christmas season.