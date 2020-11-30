Improve the brightness or opacity of your videos with Video Brightness Editor

Video editing, as in other types of multimedia content, covers many aspects. In the case of videos, we talk about processes that can range from changing the format of the files, to applying cuts of parts that we do not want. Likewise, the image is a fundamental part of the set of editions that we can apply, improving aspects such as opacity and brightness of the videos.

In that sense, we will present you an application for Android whose function is to help us improve the image of the videos in terms of brightness and opacity. Its name is Video Brightness Editor.

Boost the opacity or brightness of your videos easily

According to the conditions in which we have made the recording of the material, we will have to make certain adjustments to the image of a video. For example, it may happen that the material is too shiny and needs to be made more opaque. Also, if we are recording in places with low lighting, it is likely that the opposite is necessary, adding a little brightness.

These are improvements that we can make in the editing process and if it is the only thing you need, then you can use a tool like Video Brightness Editor. This application focuses on helping us improve the opacity or brightness of the videos in a simple way and under a very friendly interface.

The process of using the application is very simple and you will only have to open the app and select the video you want to work on. Then, you will have to define if you want to work on the brightness or the opacity and the rest will be to move the knob until you are satisfied. Finally, you will only have to save the changes made and you will have your video improved and ready to share.

Video Brightness Editor is a simple tool, but very user-friendly, so it could help beginners to improve their audiovisual material.

For get It, follow this link.

.