Improve the sound of Spotify with SpotiQ: a great and simple equalizer

Improve the sound of Spotify with SpotiQ: a great and simple equalizer

We’re going to talk to you about SpotiQ, a great and simple equalizer for Spotify on Android. It is an app that integrates quite well with Spotify itself, and that allows us to adjust the playback of songs quite precisely.

Let’s see how this application is used and how you manage to improve the sound of Spotify, since in just a couple of clicks we can improve the experience with the app.

SpotiQ, a great free equalizer

SpotiQ accumulates more than 100,000 downloads, was updated on October 14 and weighs only 5.1 megabytes. It is compatible with Android versions from 8.0 Oreo onwards, and it’s completely free, although it does have some ads and in-app purchases.

This application has an equalizer with five frequency bands, and by default enhances the sound of Spotify songs, without having to touch anything manually. However, we can configure it to taste until we achieve the perfect equalization for each song. One of its strongest points is that allows you to create default profiles.

The app allows you to create custom profiles to save them and, when we listen to X musical genre, we can apply that profile to it

In this way, we can create these profiles for certain musical genres, and apply them when we are listening to them. In order for the application to connect to Spotify, it is not necessary to cross account data, Spotify has an option so that other apps can listen to what you are playing, and the application indicates how we should do it, even on video.

Basically, we must go to the Spotify configuration settings and activate the option called ‘Device emission status’. Once active, SpotiQ will be activated automatically, and we can start using it.

SpotiQ

SpotiQ

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: Fraq Studio
  • To download: For Android on Google Play

