In 1956 the GB of hard disk came out to 9.2 million dollars, but in 2020 the price does not even reach two cents

Obviously in 1956 there were no disks of that capacity, and the IBM 350-I drives with 24-inch disks had a capacity of 3.75 Mbytes and cost $ 34,500. The account is easy: the MB came out to 9,200 dollars, and -if it had been available- the GB would come out to more than 9 million dollars of the time.

Sixty years later we have seen how the power of our computers has multiplied exponentially, but so has the capacity of the storage systems, something that has also caused prices to plummet. Today the cost per GB on traditional hard drives is just $ 0.02But there are even more striking advances in a constantly moving market.

Gigabytes of rebates

Many are the studies that have analyzed the price of different storage units over the years. One of the most complete is the one they maintain in Mkomo, or the one in JCMit, where they show a evolution of the prices of different units over the years.

The latter is more complete, and for example studies this evolution in hard drives since they appeared in 1956. The growth of storage capacities has been inversely proportional to price per GB, and the leaps in technology have been staggering not only in storage capacity, but of course in access times, durability, and of course transfer speeds.

In fact that one about his use of hard drives and that also showed that clear evolution in the last decade.

SSD drives have been the other revolution

As we said, there has not only been a revolution in prices, but also at a technological level: advances in traditional hard drives, which have been -and many- have been overshadowed by the revolution raised by solid state drives.

The Corsair MP600 SSD with PCIe 4.0 support reaches 5 GB / s of transfer. It runs so long that it includes a heatsink to avoid overheating problems.

The launch of this type of unit has made it possible to achieve spectacular jump in transfer speeds, but it is also that these speeds have also been progressively improved with new formats that went from the traditional SATA connector to PCI Express connectors in M.2 format.

Improvements in the technologies involved in the field of SSD drives have been frantic. The NAND memories Utilities have been improving and developments such as 3D XPoint that are used in Intel Optane solutions have gone one step further.

Other manufacturers have also proposed various improvements that have allowed higher recording density, which in turn has made SSD drives overcome their old and clear limitation, which was capacity, and today we already have relatively affordable 1 TB drives, something unthinkable a few years ago.

The price per TB (not per GB) is very similar with “small” drives, but as capacity increases it is clear that buying a traditional hard drive is much more costly if we are looking for storage space. Source: TheSSDGuy

The cost per GB is in fact not very far from hard drives if we go to lower capacities (around 500 GB), but that difference still exists as we look for more capacity drives. If that’s our priority, the traditional hard drive is still the best optionBut it is always possible to combine an SSD with a large capacity hard drive to have the best of both worlds.

That evolution has a splendid future ahead of it: we now enjoy interfaces like NMVe that help achieve transfer speeds of up to 3,500 MB / s in the best cases, when a SATA III drive can reach a theoretical maximum of 600MB / s.

The cost per TB in this projection indicates that in 2023 the price of SSD units will already be identical to that of traditional hard drives, although here it should be considered that the latter will always offer advantages if we look for storage capacity. Magnetic tapes, by the way, are still an option in certain settings, especially business ones.

However, these speeds will increase thanks to the arrival of the PCIe 4.0 standard, already supported by AMD and that is surely the secret of those ultra-fast units that both Microsoft and Sony have promised for their next-generation consoles in 2020.

The first SSD drives available for PCs with this standard achieve transfer rates of 5 GB / s read and 4.4 GB / s readFigures of madness that are in fact only the beginning of a new exceptional qualitative leap. The price of these drives is 10 times higher than the traditional hard drive (a 1TB Saber Rocket costs $ 200, so the cost per GB is 20 cents), but those looking for the maximum performance surely do not hesitate.

What is clear is how much it has rained in the field of storage. Long live the technological evolution.