In 2021 Samsung TVs focus on Mini LEDs, the challenge to OLEDs is open

The CES in Las Vegas in January will take place completely digitally, however this will not prevent TV producers from presenting the new products through dedicated events. A formula that, on a communicative level, is more effective, because it allows you to defer ads over several days, giving more space to the new technologies that will be presented. 2020 was a year of transition, there were no sensational news on a technological level, if we exclude the arrival of the first TV without frames and a first wave of models with HDMI 2.1, in 2021, however, things could change.

Samsung, with a dominant market share over its competitors, seems poised for a small revolution that could take the quality of QLED televisions to a new level, thanks to the use of Mini LED technology, which may have won the ballot with the QD-OLED one to equip the high-end TVs coming in 2021.

Between OLED, QD-LED and Mini LED

Samsung has two very good technologies on its hands with which to equip the new models of 2021. The first is called QD-OLED and was developed by the Samsung Display division: its purpose is to create a type of panel with the advantages of OLEDs without, however, the typical limits. The OLEDs created by LG use OLED panels that emit white light, above which RGB filters are placed to create the color. This type of TV has obvious advantages, in contrast and depth of blacks, but also disadvantages, such as a lower color space coverage and brightness than LCDs with Quantum Dot. With the QD-OLEDs instead we find a blue OLED panel to emit light and there are no color filters, thanks to the use of Quantum Dot: the result is a wider color space and higher peak brightness, not to mention that the manufacturing process is simplified compared to OLEDs created by LG.

On paper, everything looks perfect, but there are also drawbacks. In fact, Blue OLEDs have a lower life cycle than white ones, which is why for the creation of the QD-OLED panels Samsung had to increase the substrates of emitters responsible for the emission of blue light from three to four, in this way every substrate is subjected to less stress, moreover it is possible to reach higher light peaks (at least on paper).

However, according to what has emerged in recent weeks, Samsung Electronics doesn’t seem to be convinced by this technology, both for the higher costs that distinguishes it, and because, at the marketing level, it would be more difficult to differentiate it from that available today on LG TVs. A larger color space is not immediately apparent to the general public, and the peak brightness of QD-OLED panels does not match that of LCDs.

On the other hand, it is difficult to improve the performance of current LCD models without changing approach, which is why over time Samsung seems to have turned more and more on Mini LED technology, easier to produce, less expensive but capable of offering significantly higher contrast and peak brightness than those possible with a common Full LED backlight. Mini LEDs are not to be confused with Micro LEDs, where a tiny LED hides under each pixel. Micro LED TVs are already a reality, but the cost is prohibitive, just think that Samsung has recently launched the 110-inch The Wall TV at a price of over 100,000 euros.

In short, it is not yet the time for this technology, which is why the Mini LEDs could give an important boost to quality without however going up too much with the price and maintaining one of the distinctive features of the Korean TVs, that is high brightness with HDR, pushed even higher by the presence of thousands of small LEDs to provide the backlight.

In recent weeks, Samsung has registered the trademarks “QLED +“,”QLED Z“,”QLED Neo“,”QLED Platinum” is “QLED Matrix“, all names that could refer to new product ranges or more simply to the nomenclature used to describe new types of backlighting.

Furthermore, the adoption of Mini LEDs does not exclude the arrival of QD-LED models, perhaps in a higher price range or in a different type of product, such as monitors. In short, at Samsung the upcoming news seem important, at present it seems very likely that the Korean house will focus on Mini LEDs next year, but only at the beginning of January we will be able to have the definitive confirmation.