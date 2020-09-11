In 50 years, world wildlife has declined by 68%, the WWF said

Geneva: The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in a recent report has the sad news that the wildlife on the planet has decreased by 68% (two thirds) since 1970.

This catastrophic decline has occurred in the last 50 years, including mammals, birds, waterfowl, reptiles and other species of animals, including insects.

The international media has described it as a fall from the mouths of wildlife. According to The Living Planet’s report for 2020, the number of African elephants and Costa Rican leather bag turtles has dropped dramatically. Humans are responsible for this because pollution, climate change and a growing human population are destroying the habitats of these animals and destroying their homes.

WWF chief Marco Lambertini called the incident “devastating” and a “red sign of nature.” According to the report, there has been a 94% reduction in wildlife in Latin America and the Caribbean. Then, from the 1980s, relentless hunting of elephants reduced the number of animals by 94% from 1985 to 2000. The number of African guerrillas in the Congo has dropped by 67%, which is a matter of concern. The number of freshwater creatures has dropped by 84%.

In compiling the report, 21,000 populations of 4,000 vertebrate animals were surveyed. In this regard, the size of these populations has decreased by 68%, not individual animals. Between 1997 and 2008 alone, the population of Arroyo dolphins shrunk by 44%. In Ghana, the elephant population has dropped by 60 percent. The population of leatherback turtles has decreased by 84%.

On the other hand, the global program for the protection of tigers has yielded positive results and the number of tigers in Nepal alone has increased by 64%. The population of Lagerhead Turtles in a lake park in South Africa has also increased by 154%.

Similarly, the number of some types of sharks has also increased. The report also said that the number of bees considered important for agriculture and fruit production is declining rapidly.