In a bikini and natural: the shocking photos of Salma Hayek to say goodbye to 2020

A few days to conclude this cathartic 2020, Salma Hayek presumed that he already enjoys sunny days at the beach and took the opportunity to say goodbye to this year with some sexy bikini photos.

The actress was seen in a fuchsia swimsuit, which highlighted her shapely figure at the age of 54 despite wearing a thin layer of the same color.

Hayek did not specify where in the world he is, but he did highlighted that the last days of this 2020 are enjoyed in a paradisiacal tourist center and the sunny days.

He also dedicated an emotional message to thank what this year left him, such as be healthy in the midst of the pandemic and enjoy a vacation away from home.

“Last days of 2020. I have never been more grateful to have health and to be in contact with nature ”, wrote the protagonist of Frida on his Instagram account.

A few days after the end of this year, Salma Hayek wanted to show off how after a long confinement, He was finally able to leave his home and enjoy a well-deserved rest in a sunny tourist destination.

In a matter of minutes, these images captured the attention of the more than 16.8 million followers on his social network.

So far it has more than 219,042 likes and several comments to congratulate the famous woman who, during the pandemic, expressed her regret for the health crisis she faced throughout the year.

“I hope you have the best New Year”, “Beautiful Salma”, Like good wine “,” Your look is perfect “, are some of the comments that the famous received after its publication this morning.

Throughout this year, Salma Hayek, like most people in the world, was under shelter at home due to the arrival of the pandemic, but He wasted no time and did seek to clear his mind with some sporadic outings and funny comments through social networks.

Among his publications, those in which he was proud of his age and mainly the ravages that time has left on his body, such as his gray hair, stood out.

It was thus that in most of his photographs he was seen with his face washed, his hair half disheveled and his silver hair exposed.

It also surprised everyone when He shared several photographs of his enviable figure at 54 and others more than 20 years ago.

Taking advantage of the hashtag #tbt (throwback Thursday) posted two pictures that were taken 20 years ago in a brown bikini that highlighted his slender youthful figure and his perfect physical condition at 33 years old.

Although, at that time the protagonist of Frida She wore her hair short, at the neck, little has changed in more than 20 years.

Days later, he shared the current version of these iconic images. So He was seen in a swimsuit of the same color, while lounging next to a pool and enjoying a sunny day.

The actress once again remembered the photographs in a brown bikini that she took more than 20 years ago, but now she imitated them wearing a complete aquatic outfit, and although this time she wears more fabric, her sensual figure did not lose impact.

The actress published the new photographs to celebrate the arrival of a Friday of this complicated year and wish a good weekend to her more than 16,000,000 followers on Instagram.

“# 2020: More than 20 years after yesterday’s photo. Ready for the weekend! Have a good #Friday! “, He wrote on his Instagram account to accompany two postcards that soon caused commotion.

