In a very short time you will be able to use WhatsApp web without having the phone on

While it is true that WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application, there are a number of functions that users have been demanding for years. And one of them is multi-device support.

A tool available in some of its great rivals, such as Telegram, and that will finally reach the application owned by Facebook very soon. In this way, you can use the same WhatsApp account on several devices at the same time.

According to the latest leaks, WhatsApp will work with four devices simultaneously, ideal if you have a company number and you want a worker to help you by responding to customers.

enlarge photo Image of multi-device WhatsApp WaBetaInfo

WhatsApp multi-device support will arrive in the coming weeks

It is an open secret that Facebook has been working for months to bring this new feature to its instant messaging application. And finally the wait is over, since in the coming weeks it will allow testing WhatsApp Web multi-device without having to have the mobile phone switched on.

Until now, the only way to use WhatsApp Web was having the phone connected, but it seems that this requirement will finally be removed. In addition, while it is true that WhatsApp for mobile could be used at the same time as the web version, the phone always had to be switched on and connected to the Internet.

From the looks of it, very soon we can use the same WhatsApp account on several devices and independently. As WaBetaInfo colleagues report, you can try WhatsApp Web Beta without having your smartphone connected.

On the other hand, and as we have mentioned, this app can be used simultaneously on up to four different devices. Yes, you can use WhatsApp from your computer, with the native application for Windows and without having the phone on.

As we have indicated, we are facing a new function which, for the moment, will only reach users of the beta version of WhatsApp. In this way, some tools will not be available from day one, in addition to being able to suffer some other errors. A lesser evil in exchange for being one of the first to enjoy this novelty.

In any case, the idea that very soon we can use WhatsApp simultaneously on several devices, and without having the phone connected, is one of the most anticipated functions. Not beta? Don’t worry, it will reach this group of users first, but it won’t take long to land on the global version of WhatsApp,

