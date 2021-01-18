In a world dominated by technology, would you allow an AI to influence the selection of your partner?

- Advertisement -

Without a doubt, artificial intelligence is growing by leaps and bounds. Every day we see more aspects of our lives influenced by these intelligent systems, they can even play a fundamental role. But would you allow an AI to influence the selection of your partner?

While it is true that artificial intelligence is used in areas such as medicine, telecommunications, among others, using it in our love lives implies much more. Since we would not have control over it. In fact, these algorithms based on our tastes would not choose an ideal partner.

Currently, social networks have become more than a space to interact with our friends and acquaintances, it is a place where we can find couples. There have been cases of people who end up getting married, building a family, all this (initially) thanks to an Instagram photo, a like, or a simple private message.

The information handled by the AI ​​helps in the selection of a partner

Beyond the common social networks, so to speak, there are platforms created for the purpose of initiating love relationships. These are precisely the ideal applications to exploit this type of AI. Why? They analyze profiles to match people according to their tastes and beliefs.

Applications like OkCupid, Match and Tinder are some of the most used. Platforms that accumulate a huge amount of information and that well systems equipped with AI can use to create pairs. Something that an ordinary person could not do, well, we do not have the same processing capacity as an artificial intelligent endowed system.

How does AI work in love apps?

These, as we already mentioned, analyze profiles to later offer the option that best suits your requirements. But how does it work? The Match application uses the chatbot “Lara” that guides the person in the romance process. It gives you advice on the guidelines to follow during this process. Can you imagine it? Your own personal advisor on love affairs.

On the other hand we have Tinder, this filters the data that could interest us from the other person. We also have eHarmony, which like Match, “sends suggestions on how to take the next step.”

Another that stands out is Badoo, this app “uses facial recognition to suggest a couple who may look like a celebrity.” If you can’t have a star as a couple, it helps you find a match. Do you like the idea?

Virtual reality could also be used in dating apps

Do you feel more comfortable behind a screen than talking face to face with a person? The companies that develop these applications consider this situation, which is why they probably use virtual reality to take appointments to another plane.

A virtual space where you can practice “in simulated environments to avoid slipping on a real date.” This tool will allow you to feel more confident and face how that appointment you have been waiting for is due.

But, will it be convenient to take the appointments to a virtual plane? Every situation has its cons, virtual dating is no exception. Let’s look at it from this point, many people turn to the networks to find a space to distract themselves and get away from their own reality. They even find an escape from their problems in that world.

What if instead of encouraging face-to-face dating, they promoted virtual dating?

