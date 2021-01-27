In addition to the iPhone SE, Apple prepares the launch of Airpods Pro 2

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Airpods Pro hit the market in October 2019 so in just three months it will be a year and a half on the market, a period that seems the standard for the validity of this type of devices, so it should not surprise us that those from Cupertino want to replace that first generation.

In addition, in recent months we have been reflecting information that pointed precisely in that direction, in which it would be in the first half of 2021 when news would arrive in the rangeIf we don’t take into account what happened last December when Apple brought its most expensive and risky bet to the market: those Airpods Max with a price of more than 600 euros.

The second generation is here

So to the wish list that we already have in place for 2021 where that iPhone SE Plus appears well highlighted, now we have to add the second generation of Airpods Pro that are in a higher price segment to the original model, although still a long way from its diadem older brother.

KAI PFAFFENBACH REUTERS

It has been through “anonymous industrial sources” that the information has been leaked that a new version of the current Airpods Pro could reach the market by April. In that report, it is noted that “Winbond is expected to is among the NOR flash vendors for Apple’s next-gen AirPods Pro to be released later in the first half of this yearo “. The Taiwanese chipmaker also claims that it will maintain production of this component virtually completely over the next six months.

Where there are doubts is whether these new Airpods Pro 2 will arrive with some changes compared to the previous ones, not only inside their hardware, but also in the design. In the same information it is said that Apple could be thinking about ending those canes that stick out of our ear, so this second generation would practically consist of an in-ear headset and nothing else. Of course, more and more data points to the development of this model in two sizes, in the style of the Apple Watch.

In which there is no doubt that the new Airpods Pro will mount the W2 chip, which is an evolution of the original SoC and that guarantees a better and faster pairing of the helmets with our Apple devices, as well as a better fidelity when it comes to synchronizing without lag when we listen to music, watch a series or call by phone. Something that at the time was a huge challenge for the development of the first Airpods models back in December 2016.

>