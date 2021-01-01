In Asia she fell in love with a Belgian, they toured Europe and a year later they will live in Argentina: the trip that changed the life of Luli Torn

- Advertisement -

Exactly one year ago, on January 1, 2019, Luli Torn embarked on a journey that ended up being the adventure of his life, as he defines it in dialogue with Teleshow . The actress left Buenos Aires on December 30 and arrived two days later in Asia, where she had planned to travel the southeast for 60 days with a group of friends. “In my head I thought it could be three months, but I told my parents that it would be two so they would not be scandalized”, admits who was part of the cast of Argentina, Land of Love and Vengeance, by El Trece.

What happened next, it is known: the coronavirus pandemic forced almost everyone to close their borders. By this time, Luli was stranded in Gili Trawangan, a small island off the northwest coast of Lombok, Indonesia. There he met Tom, a Belgian diving instructor whom she fell in love with and with whom she decided to live there for the next five months.

Until last August they undertook a trip to Europe. The actress has Italian citizenship, so she had no problem staying on the continent, while her boyfriend wanted to return to Belgium to reunite with his family and look for a new job. “He had all his armed life on the island: a hotel, the diving school. He planned to stay a few more years. I turned the board over”, He jokes and adds that the fact that tourism was slowed also prompted him to look for another alternative.

When they arrived in Belgium, Tom began working as a physical education teacher – such is his profession – in a school and Luli took advantage of the days off to get to know the different cities of the country. And when he was not teaching they toured the rest of Europe in a trailer lent to him by the actress’s in-laws. In total they made almost 3000 kilometers.

Throughout this year Luli visited 12 countries: Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia, in a first stage. Then he stayed on the island, then came to Belgium, I travel to Turkey with his uncle – “the only member of the family that I saw in all this time” – and toured Holland, Luxembourg and Germany with Tom.

“I can already chorear the work to Marley ”, jokes again the actress who plans to continue traveling the world with her boyfriend, who still has the concession of the hotel on the island where they met. In such a way it is speculated that in some future they will travel there again. “We would like to have a reunion with the two families”Luli fantasizes that she even dares to talk about a possible marriage in the heavenly destination.

Now, what will the future of the couple look like? They are carrying out the procedures to be able to travel to Argentina and live in Buenos Aires. The actress wants to reconnect with her family and friends – whom she has not seen for a year – while Tom will try to travel South America. “As long as the coronavirus allows it,” Luli clarifies.

As the young man is European, he needs a special permit to enter Argentina, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and that is why the couple must present a certificate of coexistence, a procedure that will be carried out in a civil registry in Belgium where They will present with two witnesses. “We do not know how long we will be there (in Buenos Aires) because I do not know what will happen with my work,” warns the actress about the industry that was paralyzed by the advance of the pandemic: “While he can, he will travel and travel and will work remotely until tourism is reactivated”.

At first, Luli and Tom had planned to travel on January 15, but the paperwork for the documents that they must present so that the Belgian can enter Argentina without problems are being delayed. “At this point, waiting a few more weeks is not a problem,” clarifies the actress who has been changing her plans randomly for a year.

“I went on vacation and everything that happened surprised me. While I wasn’t looking for it, somehow I didn’t deny it either, I went through what was presented to me. I feel that what happens is a prize for intuition because I met Tom and everything took me. Things happened and he said ‘yes, go ahead’. A year ago I did not imagine that it would end like this. It was a gift from life, a prize for intuition”Concludes Luli Torn, who is enjoying the last weeks of this trip that changed her life.

