Queensland: Strange news has come from Australia that koala bears are facing the wrath of cows and they are crushing them to death.

A University of Queensland PhD scholar has told Grand Chester that for the past several years, wildlife experts and farmers have reported finding severely injured koalas that have been trampled underfoot by a cow. On the other hand, footprints of cows have been found near the bodies of some koalas and hoof prints have also been found on the bodies of dead animals in the post-mortem.

According to some farmers, they have also seen a herd of cows running after the koala. On the one hand, deforestation and the destruction of natural habitats are reducing the population of these beloved animals, on the other hand, their places are becoming pastures for livestock.

Experts want to know why cows are their enemy and what is the intensity of attack on koala? Many experiments have been done for this. In one experiment, a koala was placed on a radio-controlled vehicle and a koala made of cotton was placed on another car, so the cows became angry at the fake koala.

On the other hand, with the help of farmers, an online survey of these attacks and research on the location of Koala is being carried out.