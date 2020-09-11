In Australia poison is used to kill these creatures, but they are evolving

According to new research, Australian dingoes are getting bigger. This change, in fact, is only happening in places where wild dog populations are controlled with poison. These results show that changes can occur in these larger animals through the use of pesticides.

THE dingo (Canis lupus dingo) they have long had a difficult relationship with farmers and ranchers in rural Australia, as they can attack livestock. In the 1960s and 1970s, however, a poison called sodium monofluoroacetate, or 1080. Odorless and tasteless, the powder is mixed into pieces of meat and spread around as the “last meal” for these creatures.

Scientists had noticed an increase in the size of some dingoes, but it was not clear what factor was causing this growth. So Michael Letnic and Mathew Crowther, ecologists at the University of Sydney, collected skulls in three areas that were exposed to 1080 for about 50-60 years and in one region where poison was banned.

After examining more than 500 skulls, the team found that in regions where poison was used, the skulls of female dingoes have grown an average of 4.5 millimeters more in the post-1080 era. Male skulls, on the other hand, are 3.6 millimeters longer. These changes equate to an increase of about 6 and 9 percent in body mass in males and females, respectively, or about one kilogram more on average.

In reverse, the skulls of the dingoes in the region where poison was not used have not changed significantly. The effectiveness of a dose of sodium monofluoroacetate, in fact, depends on the mass of a dingo. So, in a nutshell, the more these creatures grow, the more “tolerance” they have of the poison. “We have known for a long time that if we spray our fields with pesticides, the insects we are trying to kill change and develop resistance.“says Letnic.”This work suggests that when we use pesticides on large animals, we can produce comparable changes“.

Recall, however, that the study is based on correlations rather than experimental manipulation of dingo populations. Pinpointing precisely what’s causing the change is tricky, although the team’s search for possible alternative explanations for the increase in size has proved insufficient.