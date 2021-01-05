Entertainment

“In body and soul”: the daring behind-the-scenes photos of Aracely Arámbula’s nude that hit the networks

By Brian Adam
The soap opera actress, Aracely Arámbula shared with her followers a black and white photograph where she posed completely naked. The snapshot surprised everyone in the show business and managed to set all social networks on fire. However, This shot was not the only one they did to the interpreter.

The portrait of the actress, which went viral on social networks, was the work of Uriel Santana, a photographer who has worked with some very important celebrities and personalities on Mexican television. Kate del Castillo, Galilea Montijo, Anahí, Maite Perroni, Barbara Mori, Angelique Boyer and Belinda are some of the artists who have posed for the lens of the talented artist.

From his Instagram account, the famous photographer, originally from Guadalajara, shared other shots of Aracely’s nude. In these portraits, also in black and white, Aracely Arámbula, without any clothing in sight, posed sitting cross-legged while playing with her iconic blonde hair and looking directly at the camera.

“Ara… in body and soul. Starting 2021 with a great dream that is finally nowhere from coming true. (…) Thank you always. When you believe in yourself, nothing and no one can stop you. Never doubt it. I adore you”Uriel wrote to accompany the publication.

Parallel, Jorge Beltrán, the stylist responsible for the actress’s hairstyle, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the shooting. From his official Instagram account, with more than 70 thousand followers, the stylist who has also worked with personalities from the entertainment world, such as the host Marisol González and the actress Eiza González, shared a withering video of ‘La Chule’ while posing to be portrayed.

Resting on the floor, the actress ran her fingers through her hair while the camera records her every move. Aracely, amused, winked as she held her chest. In the video you can see the flashes of the camera that is capturing the actress and an extremely sensual song in the background.

‘La Chule’ did not hesitate for a second to show her spectacular beauty and figure. The black and white photograph that the telenovela actress shared from her official Instagram account reached more than 280 thousand likes, and continues to receive the love of the public.

“For a 2021 full of health, abundance and well-being“, Wrote the Mexican actress in the publication,” that her work should not be confused with her life, nor the value of things with their price, that they are not believed more than anyone else, because only the ignorant do not know that we are nothing but dust and ash”.

The photograph earned the actress an impressive sum of comments that applauded her beauty. Some celebrities and television personalities, such as Maribel Guaria, Erika de la Rosa and Quique Usales, congratulated the actress for her appearance and for the message she shared with her followers.

The actress also invited her followers to remember that “every second of life is a gift”. “If we were really brave, we would dance and sing for joy when we became aware of it. As a tiny tribute to the mystery of life that welcomes us, embraces us and blesses us ”, the actress concluded in the emotional message.

Recently, The actress shared a picture of her eldest son Miguel’s birthday who is the product of the relationship between her and the singer Luis Miguel. Aracely, in the company of her mother, celebrated the young man’s 14th birthday.

