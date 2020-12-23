In case you doubted it: The FCC confirms that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be compatible with the S Pen

- Advertisement -

A publication from the US certification authority FCC has confirmed that Samsung’s S Pen stylus will be able to be used with the company’s next flagship, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The confirmation appears in a test report for the device with model number SMG998B. The discovery confirms recent statements by Samsung Mobile Chairman TM Roh, who said that some of the Galaxy Note’s “most appreciated features” will be coming to other Samsung devices in 2021. The FCC test report explicitly describes an EUT device ( Equipment under test) that can be used with an S Pen in both flight and click modes. The EUT can also be used with a stylus device (S Pen). The EUT works with the S Pen in two different S Pen motion detection inductive coupling modes (Hover and Click) operating in the range of 0.53 -0.6MHz. The report also confirms reverse wireless charging (for charging other devices like headphones wirelessly), Wi-Fi 6E, and UWB on the yet to be announced Galaxy S21 Ultra. Roh also said last week that Samsung planned to do more with ultra-broadband in 2021 with the help of its partners, such as using UWB to locate objects or the family pet, unlock doors and personalize car experiences.