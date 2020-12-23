Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

In case you doubted it: The FCC confirms that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be compatible with the S Pen

By Abraham
0
0
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.jpg
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

A publication from the US certification authority FCC has confirmed that Samsung’s S Pen stylus will be able to be used with the company’s next flagship, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The confirmation appears in a test report for the device with model number SMG998B. The discovery confirms recent statements by Samsung Mobile Chairman TM Roh, who said that some of the Galaxy Note’s “most appreciated features” will be coming to other Samsung devices in 2021. The FCC test report explicitly describes an EUT device ( Equipment under test) that can be used with an S Pen in both flight and click modes. The EUT can also be used with a stylus device (S Pen). The EUT works with the S Pen in two different S Pen motion detection inductive coupling modes (Hover and Click) operating in the range of 0.53 -0.6MHz. The report also confirms reverse wireless charging (for charging other devices like headphones wirelessly), Wi-Fi 6E, and UWB on the yet to be announced Galaxy S21 Ultra. Roh also said last week that Samsung planned to do more with ultra-broadband in 2021 with the help of its partners, such as using UWB to locate objects or the family pet, unlock doors and personalize car experiences.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE: all the flavor of the Enjoy series with 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging

Brian Adam - 0
While its international sales remain somewhat stopped, Huawei continues to launch in its country of origin and their respective ranges are progressing...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020, análisis: una alternativa económica para devoradores de cine y series

Brian Adam - 0
La línea Galaxy Tab de Samsung es una de las más vetustas del panorama tecnológico actual y no deja de producir nuevos...
Read more
Android

Huawei Nova 8 Pro: a mid-high range with power to spare and 120Hz

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei has just made the Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Huawei Nova 8 official, two devices that caress the high-end range although,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©