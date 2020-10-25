In Egypt, a female beggar turned out to own 3 million pounds and 5 buildings

Egyptian police have arrested a 57-year-old beggar who has 3 million Egyptian pounds in his bank account and owns five residential buildings in different areas.

According to the international news agency, 57-year-old Nafisa, sitting on a wheelchair, begs in the covered markets of Egypt. She described herself as disabled and used to collect money from people in the name of begging with the help of sympathy.

The beggar’s jar exploded on the day she finished her work, got out of the wheelchair and left for home on foot, a scene police saw. Bhakran was taken under house arrest who made shocking revelations.

During the interrogation, it was confirmed that Nafisa did not have any disease and she had made assets by begging. He has 3 million Egyptian pounds in his bank accounts and owns 5 houses. The accused has been handed over to the public prosecution.