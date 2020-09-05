Latest newsTop Stories

In Indonesia, those who do not wear face masks are punished by lying in coffins

By Brian Adam
Anyone who does not wear a face mask is placed in a coffin for a minute. (Photo, AFP)
In Indonesia, Those Who Do Not Wear Face Masks Are

Jakarta: Violators of wearing face masks in public places to prevent the corona epidemic in the Indonesian capital are being given a unique punishment for lying in coffins to taste the horrors of death.

According to a local newspaper, a citizen caught in Jakarta without a face mask is asked to pay a fine and choose one of the punishments of lying in a coffin. The sentence began on September 3, and on the same day, several people chose to lie in a coffin for 1 minute for not wearing a face mask.

According to the newspaper, the violator is placed in a coffin which is kept open from above. The purpose of proposing this punishment is to make those who are careless in the plague feel the nearness of death in the same way.

It should be noted that at present different regions of the world have different conditions regarding the prevention of corona virus. Although its spread in the Asian continent has slowed down, the number of deaths from corona in Asia has recently exceeded one million.

