In its annual report, Údarás na Gaeltachta states that the tourism sector faces major challenges due to COVID-19.

Údarás na Gaeltachta ‘s 2020 End of Year Statement states that there were 7,363 full – time jobs in client companies at the end of the year and that 427 new jobs were created in 2020.

There was a net reduction of 6% (481) in full-time jobs in 2020. The Authority stated that COVID-19 posed significant challenges to the tourism sector and related businesses.

It has been announced that 258 new jobs have been approved in projects involving an investment of € 13m.

Support was provided to 263 Gaeltacht companies to increase online trading, € 7.4m was provided to COVID-19 supports for Gaeltacht companies.

€ 20.3m capital provision was approved for the development of Gaeltacht business infrastructure and a series of supports were provided to Gaeltacht companies in the context of Brexit.

21 Language Plans have been approved with a budget of € 2.28m approved.

At the end of 2020, 16 gTeic centers, Gréasán Digiteach na Gaeltachta, were open, and a further 13 are under development.

Sectors that grew in 2020 included the Medical Devices sector; employment increased by 4% and the sector now employs over 700 people in the Gaeltacht.

The Authority states that significant progress was made in the language planning process in the Gaeltacht in 2020 with language planning officers promoting the Irish language by organizing virtual events online due to COVID-19 restrictions. During 2020, language plans were being implemented in 18 of the 26 Gaeltacht Language Planning Areas (LPAs). 18 Language Planning Officers and four Assistant Language Planning Officers were employed to implement these plans in their respective areas.

A further 7 language plans are due to be submitted to the Department of the Gaeltacht shortly and the focus is on achieving Gaeltacht Service Town status for Belmullet in Co Mayo.

Other goals of the Authority for 2021 include the development of Ros a’Mhíl Deepwater Harbor, the Marine Park in Cill Chiaráin and the development of Coláiste Lurgan in Co. Galway. The owners of Coláiste Lurgan say that it has been a year since they last met with the Authority and it is planned that they will be the main owners of the new development for the college.

The Authority says the tourism, food and drink industry has been hardest hit by the pandemic since March 2020.

Údarás na Gaeltachta Chief Executive, Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, said: “It has certainly been a difficult year in many ways but we are very pleased with the level of activity and support that. Has been able to provide in unforeseen circumstances. Significant investment has been made in the business infrastructure of the Gaeltacht, and the investment being made in language matters in the communities is at an unprecedented level. ”