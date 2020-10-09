MobileiphoneLatest newsTech NewsTech Giants

In just five days, iOS / iPadOS 14 has already reached 25% of devices

By Abraham
0
9
Analisis Iphone Se Teknofilo 13.jpg
Analisis Iphone Se Teknofilo 13.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Recensione: il pennino a un prezzo più basso

Brian Adam - 0
Dopo avervi raccontato la variante Ultra, testiamo anche un altro nuovo arrivato in casa Samsung: il "modello base" Galaxy Note 20. Ad agosto 2020 è...
Read more
Apps

The mobile alerts you if there is a knock on the door or the dog barks with the new sound notifications

Brian Adam - 0
Google has announced on its blog a new accessibility feature through its Instant Transcription app: sound notifications. They are something like...
Read more
Apple

Battery issues with iOS 14? Possible solutions

Abraham - 0
Apple released the final version of iOS 14 a few days ago and some users are complaining that their devices are consuming battery at...
Read more
Latest news

A Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with a camera under the screen appears in a video

Abraham - 0
This week we have seen the first smartphone with an under-screen camera, which comes from the hand of ZTE. However, ZTE is not the...
Read more
Abraham

Just five days after Apple released iOS / iPadOS 14, the new version of the software has reached about 25 percent of active devices, according to mobile analytics company Mixpanel. The adoption of iOS / iPadOS 14 appears to be outpacing iOS / iPadOS 13, which reached about 20 percent of active devices a week after its launch last year, according to Mixpanel. Home screen widgets have proven especially popular so far, perhaps forcing more users to upgrade, while other features like picture-in-picture videos and the ability to set third-party email and browser apps as default as well. have been well received. Mixpanel measures iOS adoption based on visits to websites and apps that use its mobile analytics SDKs, so its data is not official, but it is usually around Apple’s own figures.

Apple usually waits up to a month after a major release to release its own adoption figures, so no data is available yet for iOS 14. If you haven’t updated yet, you might want to read our guides on what’s new in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Related Articles

Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Recensione: il pennino a un prezzo più basso

Brian Adam - 0
Dopo avervi raccontato la variante Ultra, testiamo anche un altro nuovo arrivato in casa Samsung: il "modello base" Galaxy Note 20. Ad agosto 2020 è...
Read more
Latest news

Shortlist for Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2020 announced

Brian Adam - 0
The award recognizes businesses that promote the Irish language in Galway city ...
Read more
Apps

The mobile alerts you if there is a knock on the door or the dog barks with the new sound notifications

Brian Adam - 0
Google has announced on its blog a new accessibility feature through its Instant Transcription app: sound notifications. They are something like...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©