In just five days, iOS / iPadOS 14 has already reached 25% of devices

Just five days after Apple released iOS / iPadOS 14, the new version of the software has reached about 25 percent of active devices, according to mobile analytics company Mixpanel. The adoption of iOS / iPadOS 14 appears to be outpacing iOS / iPadOS 13, which reached about 20 percent of active devices a week after its launch last year, according to Mixpanel. Home screen widgets have proven especially popular so far, perhaps forcing more users to upgrade, while other features like picture-in-picture videos and the ability to set third-party email and browser apps as default as well. have been well received. Mixpanel measures iOS adoption based on visits to websites and apps that use its mobile analytics SDKs, so its data is not official, but it is usually around Apple’s own figures.



Apple usually waits up to a month after a major release to release its own adoption figures, so no data is available yet for iOS 14. If you haven’t updated yet, you might want to read our guides on what’s new in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.