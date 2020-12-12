In love? Meetic invites you to a romantic dinner this Christmas

The pandemic has not only affected businesses and companies in a way never seen before, but Social issues like looking for a partner have come to a halt. Because of the confinement measures, it was not possible to meet anyone, much less have an intimate evening dining on good meat with that wine that suits them so well. So dating platforms have had to reinvent themselves.

For it They have resorted to the same thing as companies: to video calls. We cannot meet, but at least it is possible to see each other, talk, connect and start getting to know the other person to check if there is compatibility and they are really our better half. And this Christmas of confinements and restrictions with curfews, how can we go about having a romantic dinner?

Meetic makes things easier

The fact is that since last December 8, some couples meeting for the first time are starting to receive a series of codes to redeem at Uber Eats, so that dinner for two will be completely free. Of course, the condition that they put from the platform is that the two lovebirds carry out that meeting safely, through a video call.

This initiative wants to promote the use of a service that Meetic has recently launched and that serves to ensure that your users have a way of maintaining safety distances and avoid infections by Covid-19. With this new system, suitors do not have to provide personal data such as email addresses, or postal addresses, telephone numbers, etc.

This possibility of carrying out an appointment through a video call appears when a single couple who has had a match have exchanged a series of messages through chat. It is, so to speak, one more step within the relationship that they have set up and that will allow them to see each other and know each other far from the coldness of a text chat. It is at that moment, in which the appointment occurs by video call, when the two participants will receive an Uber Eats code to exchange it for a dinner consisting of a plate and a drink that will arrive at their respective homes. So if you are meeting someone and there are signs of meeting soon, take this opportunity. No?