“In love? That I know not ”, Glenda Reyna talks about the sentimental situation of her daughter, Eiza González

At the beginning of November of this year, the actress and model Eiza González was captured in the company of the American model Dusty Lachowicz as they walked the streets of Los Angeles, California. The photographs that the paparazzi took of the actress and the model quickly sparked rumors about a possible love relationship, rumors that have been confirmed by the media thanks to a photograph where Eiza and Dusty walk hand in hand.

In an interview with the media, the model and businesswoman Glenda Reyna, mother of the actress, spoke about her daughter’s sentimental situation. When asked if she considered Eiza to be in love, she answered no. “They speculate, they talk about things, but they are almost never true”Glenda responded, as seen in the video posted by journalist Eden Dorantes.

The businesswoman added that she is extremely proud of her daughter and the work she has done in the United States: “She learned to work and always saw her parents working and her brother, so it is a normal system for her. And for me it is a pride that he does it well ”. Also, Glenda defended Eiza against the criticism she has received for rumors about different love relationships.

In June, Eiza was caught exchanging kisses with the French-American actor Timothée Chalamet on a trip they made to Los Cabos, but, despite the furor they caused on all social networks, the meeting was fleeting. Neither confirmed the romance and, according to People magazine, Eiza has been single for a few months.

The interpreter has been involved in rumors about possible love affairs on different occasions and has been photographed on ephemeral dates and encounters with artists and celebritiesHowever, he has not announced any serious relationship. A few years ago, the actress had romantic relationships with celebrities and businessmen such as Alejandro Fernández, Pepe Díaz and Sebastián Rulli. Encounters with the Colombian singer Maluma and the basketball player Klay Thompson have also been attributed to him.

At the end of last year, Eiza González had a love affair with Australian actor Luke Bracey. Both interpreters went together to a Ralph Lauren party in New York and the premiere of the film In the path. They were even vacationing on Mexican beaches. In social networks, Eiza posted photographs of both and dedicated a tender message. However, the relationship promptly ended and the actress deleted the content.

Before her romance with Bracey, Eiza established a relationship with singer Fergie’s ex-partner, actor Josh Duhamel. Despite the age difference between the two, they were caught by the paparazzi sharing moments of happiness. The relationship ended because they both had busy schedules. At that time, Eiza was about to release Alita: Battle Angel, where she plays Nyssiana, the villain of the film produced by James Cameron.

At present, the actress is working on Ambulance, the new thriller by American filmmaker Michael Bay, known for directing the first five films in the franchise Transformers. In this project, the Mexican actress will share credits with actors Jake Gylenhall and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Eiza shared and made this news official with her followers through social networks.

In February 2021, Netflix will release the film I care a lot, starring Eiza González. The film was part of the Toronto International Film Festival and garnered rave reviews. The Mexican actress shares the screen with Oscar-winning actresses, Rosamund Pike and Dianne West.

