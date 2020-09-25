The incredible Xiaomi products will make your life easier and more practical, because from your smartphone you can control everything in your home. Discover its digital ecosystem in “My Connected House” with Telcel.
If you are looking for the ideal technology for your home, you will love this news. Xiaomi has a great surprise, now within the Telcel Customer Service Centers you will find “ My Connected House ”, with all the IoT products that you can control from your smartphone.
You can live the experience of the opening of ” My Connected House”
There will be a uniform for ” MY fans “; in addition to different dynamics with gifts, so you can’t miss it! , and if you are one of the first 50 you will get a surprise gift.
What devices will be available?
In “My Connected House” you will find the entire Xiaomi digital ecosystem, the brand’s IoT products, such as Mi Robot Vacuum, the smart vacuum cleaner; Mi Box, Streaming TV, Mi Air Purifier, so you can breathe clean air; and Mi Temperature and Humidity Monitor, among others.
With this new concept, Xiaomi gets closer to you with its new devices; all with the aim that you live the experience of a powerful digital ecosystem. Visit “My Connected House”! and acquire the best for your home.