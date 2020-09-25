The incredible Xiaomi products will make your life easier and more practical, because from your smartphone you can control everything in your home. Discover its digital ecosystem in “My Connected House” with Telcel.

If you are looking for the ideal technology for your home, you will love this news. Xiaomi has a great surprise, now within the Telcel Customer Service Centers you will find “ My Connected House ”, with all the IoT products that you can control from your smartphone.