In Offer the best alternative to iTunes, make backup copies …

We know that iTunes said goodbye from macOS Catalina, if you were used to making backup copies and you don’t trust the Finder itself, today we show you an excellent alternative. Back up your iPhone, transfer photos, videos and more between your iPhone, iPad and Mac with MacX MediaTrans / iPhone Transfer. This software offers you great advantages, while we explain you throughout this post, we invite you to participate in the following giveaway to Get Free MacX MediaTransfer to Transfer iPhone Data.

MacX MediaTrans is the best alternative for your iPhone and the protection of your information

We invite you to download the free version of this software. If it convinces you, you can upgrade to the full version of MacX MediaTransfer with a special offer of $ 25.95 (57% discount). This software is a iTunes alternative which, as we discussed earlier, is no longer available on the latest Macs.

Backing up your iPhone has never been easier. With MacX MediaTrans you will avoid the loss of information. You can also transfer files from one iPhone to another iPhone (for example, if you upgrade to the new iPhone 12). We know about the problems iTunes had.

Sometimes it would freeze when transferring files for a long time. In my case, that happened to me with music transfer. With this software you can transfer any type of content, including songs that were not purchased in the official iTunes store.

MacX MediaTrans main features and benefits

You will not miss using iTunes to perform the tasks that could be done normally. You can transfer any song between Mac and iPhonePlus, create as many playlists as you want to do the same transfer job. If you have music tracks of other formats you can convert them to MP3 or AAC. Also, if you want to have a little song intro as a ringtone, it is easier to do with MacX MediaTrans.

We know that streaming is the order of the day, however, we can have some video files that we want to have on our iOS or iPadOS device. With MacX MediaTrans you can transfer all the videos that you have stored on your Mac to an iOS / iPadOS device or vice versa. You will not have to worry about the size and format, since the conversion is done automatically so you can enjoy it on your iPhone or iPad.