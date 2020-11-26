‘IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER’: The story of Margaret Keane’s memorial slab discussed in Westminster

In westminster today, MP Conor McGinn cited the case of the Keane family who are in court for a decision made in a church court in England that they were not allowed to put a statement in Irish only on their mother’s gravestone.

Margaret Keane, an Irish woman, died in Coventry in 2018 but a judge in an English ecclesiastical court rejected a petition that the statement ‘In our hearts forever’ be placed in Irish only on Keane’s memorial.

However, Judge Stephen Eyre ruled in the ecclesiastical court ruling that there was a “danger” that the statement would be accepted in Irish only as “a motto of some sort”Or as a“ political statement ”, because, in his view,“ the passion and emotions associated with the use of Irish ”.

The Keane family has appealed to the most senior diocesan court in England and a memorial slab has not yet been placed on Margaret Keane ‘s grave, more than two years after her death.

Conor McGinn, MP for St Helen’s in the north west of England, mentioned the case of the Keane family in the House of Commons today. He spoke in English but turned to Irish for the words “in our hearts forever”.

“I would like to commend Margaret Keane’s family as it is an added burden of grief that there is no memorial stone on her mother’s grave to visit her this Christmas, two and a half years since her death,” said MP McGinn.

“Her family have said that Margaret will in their hearts forever, and all the Irish in this country agree with them. ”

MP McGinn called for a review of the ecclesiastical courts’ appeals system and there is currently a risk of huge costs for those who bring cases, even if they succeed.

In his response, MP Andrew Selous, Church of England spokesman in parliament, offered his condolences to the Keane family and said work was underway to reduce the costs of cases in the ecclesiastical courts.

“I am sure that everyone in this House would like to extend our condolences to the Keane Family and I hope that things change.

“The recently adopted ‘The Church of England’s Miscellaneous Provisions’ regulation provides for the remission or reduction of court fees in the diocesan courts in the case of secondary legislation.”

The Keane family have spent over £ 2,000 on the case to date and the appeal would involve additional costs but Conor McGinn said he had received good news in that regard and the Church of England had said it would pay. they for the costs of the appeal.

“Thanks to the Keane Family the Church of England has stated that they will pay the costs of the appeal being made by the family,” McGinn said. Morning Ireland on RTÉ this morning.

“It simply came to our notice then that they thought they had made a mistake. But it is a great credit to them that the highest authorities in the Church understand that they have made a mistake that has hurt them and that they are ashamed of this story.

“What the Keane have done is to show the world that the Irish language and traditions are an important part of the Anglican faith, in Ireland and in England. I hope that we will be able to examine the situation once this court case has been settled with a satisfactory outcome. May healing, recognition and this can lead to reconciliation. That was not a tribute to Margaret Keane and the great work she and her family have done here in Britain as a proud Gael, ”said McGinn.