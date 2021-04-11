In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Here we go for a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». IOSMac weekly space in its fourth edition. What is this about Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.
In search of the lost app, finding out about free apps and games in the App Store
Elite Bowling Experience
This week we bring you several premium games from the App Store completely free for a limited time. The first is a classic bowling game. It is not just any game since you can win rewards that will make you transform your bowling ball, they are more than 60 different in addition to 27 skittles and custom lanes.
Knock down all 10 pins, get the most strikes by simply tapping and sliding the ball towards the target. Compete against players from all over the world, with your friends thanks to Game Center or alone.
A lightweight app (approximately 134 MB) for good quality graphics and playability and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac (only with macOS 11 and the M1 chip). It has a normal cost of € 0.99.
Finding
If you are looking for a game with an interesting story, Finding is for you. It is about a boy who travels through places with incredible landscapes. In his adventure he will find a flower, upon completing the level you will be able to get a beautiful image for your iPhone or iPad as a reward. Try to collect them all, in such a way as to conclude the whole story.
The objective is that you can put together all the possible shapes to build both objects and structures that help the child through the levels. Designed and appropriate for all ages, classic gameplay, settings and graphics that will surprise you. If you get stuck at some level, don’t worry, you will have a clue that will help you get out of there.
Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (only devices with M1 chip)
Modern Magic Ball
Did you ever play magic ball as a child? That ball capable of giving you the answers to the questions you had at that time exists in the form of an app. It is one of the first games in this compilation that is practically compatible with all Apple devices, iOS, iPadOS, Apple TV, Apple Watch and even iMessage.
Modern Magic Ball is fun, fast, and easy to use. Supporting up to 12 different languages, anyone can get the answer they are looking for. Within the game you can complete achievements that will make you become a “magic baller master”. With several topics for your answers, use the keyboard to ask at your leisure.
Do you dare to try it? It has a cost of € 0.99 but is free for a limited time for you.
The big Lunar Calendar
For those users who are lovers of the moon and its mysteries, why not have a lunar calendar on their iPhone? This app helps you see the different phases of the moon, when they will occur and related activities.
Tap the icons to get detailed information about a specific day. You can schedule events in such a way that you don’t miss a night that you want to see the full moon or with some special phase. There are more than 120 activities and bookmarks capacity, so you can save every interesting thing you discover.
Available for iOS, iPadOS or Mac (devices with M1 chip only). It has a cost of € 2.99 but today it is free for a limited time.
Free apps and games for everyone
Lettergraf
A title that has been a phenomenon in the United Kingdom, Holland, Ireland and other European countries. Lettergraf is an interesting combination between a crossword puzzle and a Rubik’s cubeCan you imagine it?
Each level, a group of letters acts as anchor points. They cannot be moved, therefore they are the only pieces you will have in the game. Move the other cube-style letter blocks to make words. Don’t worry, you will have suggestions so you can move on if you get stuck. There are more than 100 riddles to solve. Do you accept the challenge?
An app with a value of € 0.99, today free for a limited time available for iOS, iPadOS and Mac (with M1 chip).
To finish the compilation of free apps and games, Fast Video Speed
We end this compilation of free apps and games for a limited time with an app very special for lovers of slow motion video.
If you want to give creativity to a video taken in this way, with this app you can change (after taking the video) its slow or fast speed. It is recommended that the original video be in maximum fps to have a smooth slow motion result.
It has presets in case you don’t want to move any technical issues. If you want to move some parts of the video to make it more fun, it is suggested to add breakpoints in the timeline. Lastly, adjust the video speed for each interrupt part.
It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (with M1 chip). A valuable app with a cost of € 6.99 but today it is free. Run to see her!
What do you think? Remember that every Sunday we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. The best current content, opinion and tutorials you will find here on iOSMac.