In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Here we go for a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». IOSMac weekly space in its fourth edition. What is this about Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.

In search of the lost app, finding out about free apps and games in the App Store Elite Bowling Experience Finding Modern Magic Ball The big Lunar Calendar Free apps and games for everyone Lettergraf To finish the compilation of free apps and games, Fast Video Speed Something to consider about free apps and games

In search of the lost app, finding out about free apps and games in the App Store Elite Bowling Experience This week we bring you several premium games from the App Store completely free for a limited time. The first is a classic bowling game. It is not just any game since you can win rewards that will make you transform your bowling ball, they are more than 60 different in addition to 27 skittles and custom lanes. Knock down all 10 pins, get the most strikes by simply tapping and sliding the ball towards the target. Compete against players from all over the world, with your friends thanks to Game Center or alone.

A lightweight app (approximately 134 MB) for good quality graphics and playability and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac (only with macOS 11 and the M1 chip). It has a normal cost of € 0.99.

Finding

If you are looking for a game with an interesting story, Finding is for you. It is about a boy who travels through places with incredible landscapes. In his adventure he will find a flower, upon completing the level you will be able to get a beautiful image for your iPhone or iPad as a reward. Try to collect them all, in such a way as to conclude the whole story.

The objective is that you can put together all the possible shapes to build both objects and structures that help the child through the levels. Designed and appropriate for all ages, classic gameplay, settings and graphics that will surprise you. If you get stuck at some level, don’t worry, you will have a clue that will help you get out of there.