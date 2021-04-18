In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
One more week and that means we have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called “In Search of the Lost App.” IOSMac Weekly Space in its fifth edition. What is this about Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.
In search of the lost app, finding out about free apps and games in the App Store
Asketch
We start this compilation with dedicated apps for drawing lovers and more if they have an iPad and an Apple Pencil. The first is Asketch, A versatile sketch pad that promises to develop your creativity anytime, anywhere.
It is characterized by a simplicity that makes it perfect for those users who are still learning to draw. For advanced artists, it will be an ideal canvas for cartoons, landscapes, etc. It has a transform function, which allows you to change the size of the drawing and move it anywhere on the canvas. A powerful zoom to draw in maximum detail.
A very light app (10 MB approximately) for good quality graphics and playability and is compatible for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac (only with macOS 11 and the M1 chip). It has a normal cost of € 2.99.
Creator of InfoGraphic and Poster
The following is ideal for users who need to create infographics and poster designs for personal or business purposes. Besides, also different brochures, logos and graphics can be created depending on what you need.
For non-designer users there is nothing to worry about, the touch editor is very intuitive and has more than 400 templates. If you don’t have backup images for your work, InfoGraphic and Poster Creator has an extensive library. It works by importing from JPEG or PNG (with or without transparency) and finally exports in the same format and also in PDF.
Specially designed for iPadOS but it is also compatible with iOS and Mac (only devices with M1 chip). App valued at € 2.99.
Color Changing Camera
Do you want to see through your iPhone what a space would look like in another color? Your hair or your eyes in different colors? Do it with this app to change the color tone of an object. You can take high-quality photos and they will look so natural without taking into account those aggressive filters that exist in other apps.
Do you dare to try it? It costs € 2.99 but is free for a limited time for you.
Shootout Action Secure The Bag
We continue with a game that will be liked by those who dedicate their time to shooting video games. Designed in a war and first person shooter environment. When playing online you will have to face other users around the world.
You will enjoy a more than novel interface. Newly created weapons, gear and maps. With each game you can earn different rewards through different battle modes.
Available for iOS, iPadOS or Mac (devices with M1 chip only). It has a cost of € 0.99 but today it is free for a limited time.
Free apps and games for everyone
Snap markup
We return with the drawing thanks to Snap Markup. A photo markup tool for making annotations in different ways. You can do it freely, with geometric figures, numbers, blur effects, focus and even text.
If you have not adapted very well to the native markup tools in iOS or if you have an old version, this app will come in handy for you. You can basically take a picture of anything and make annotations around it.
An app with a value of € 1.99, today free for a limited time available for iOS, iPadOS and Mac (with M1 chip).
To finish the compilation of free apps and games, to continue learning English
We end this compilation of free apps and games for a limited time with an app dedicated to the reinforcement of the English language.
Learn English Listening Master is the app that will help you to speak and listen to the universal language through a game. Thanks to dictation you can improve the level of understanding in real conversations in English. This app wants you to have fun in the process, in addition to generating entertainment and education.
It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (with M1 chip). Dedicated to users who want to improve spoken English and improve listening and comprehension skills.
What do you think? Remember that every Sunday we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. The best current content, opinion and tutorials you will find here on iOSMac.