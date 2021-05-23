In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …
It’s Sunday and that means we have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called “In Search of the Lost App.” IOSMac weekly space in its ninth edition. What is this about Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.
Distressed FX
We started the compilation with an app dedicated to image editing. Turn an image into a work of art thanks to Distressed FX. It offers you cropping tools in case you need a better focus on a special person or scene. Add blur effects and choose from a good number of filters adding a texture to the photo. Make infinite combinations that are to your liking.
Finally, you will be able to edit the brightness, contrast and saturation settings of your photo. Finish by sharing it directly from here to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or by email. A lightweight app that weighs 55 MB and is compatible for iOS and iPadOS. It has a normal cost of € 0.99 but today it is free for you.
Vestigium
We continue with an adventure game that we are sure you will love. Qiri’s story is tragic, an evil poison destroys her house and garden. All is not lost, you can help Qirie regain her home by collecting magical lotus flowers. This will help life in Vestigium to be restored. An adventure with more than 48 levels distributed in 4 worlds.
Solve puzzles, memorize the paths and play with the correct cards. Graphics including great artwork and illustrations. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS with M1 chip. A very interesting game worth downloading. App valued at € 1.99.
Sibelius KeyPad
Do you dedicate yourself to creating music? Surely you have heard of Sibelius, the app for computers. Well, now we bring you the perfect complement to continue with your musical work. Turn any iOS or iPadOS device into a dedicated machine. Your computer will be able to automatically sync your device to get started. Sibelius KeyPad includes dedicated common notes, articulations, accidental keyboards, among more cool features.
Do you dare to work your music in this way? It costs € 6.99 but is free for a limited time for you.
Mars Power Industries
An authentic puzzle game where you will have to manage resources and solve puzzles. The goal is to give energy to the houses of the planet Mars through the construction of towers. You will win if all houses receive power supply. Along the way you will come across strange artifacts that might help you get along with the place. There are more than 80 puzzles of different difficulties, a whole science fiction story that is worth enjoying.
Available for iOS, iPadOS and Mac with M1 chip. The app has a normal cost of € 1.99 but today it is free for a limited time.
Free apps and games for the little ones,
Dr. PetPlay
For the little ones in the home we have a game that will be to your total liking. Do you know if your little relatives dream of taking care of animals? They will be doctors and will be able to check on your toy animals. They will be able to add each of the toy animals or stuffed animals that they have at home using registration forms. Within the reviews they will be able to make use of X-rays and answer questions that will help to complete the check-up.
There are several ways to play, imagination has no limits in Dr. PetPlay. An app with a value of € 1.99, today free for a limited time available exclusively for iPadOS.
To finish the compilation of free apps and games, some very popular animated stickers of kittens
Have you ever seen these kittens on social media? We conclude this compilation with a pack of official animated stickers for kitten lovers. Kitty in volume 2 offers you 56 animated stickers in different modes both alone and in the company of another kitten.
It is compatible with iOS and iPadOS. The downside is that you can only use them in iMessage.
What do you think? Remember that every Sunday we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time.