In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

Solve puzzles, memorize the paths and play with the correct cards. Graphics including great artwork and illustrations. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS with M1 chip. A very interesting game worth downloading. App valued at € 1.99.

Sibelius KeyPad

Do you dedicate yourself to creating music? Surely you have heard of Sibelius, the app for computers. Well, now we bring you the perfect complement to continue with your musical work. Turn any iOS or iPadOS device into a dedicated machine. Your computer will be able to automatically sync your device to get started. Sibelius KeyPad includes dedicated common notes, articulations, accidental keyboards, among more cool features.

Do you dare to work your music in this way? It costs € 6.99 but is free for a limited time for you.

Mars Power Industries

An authentic puzzle game where you will have to manage resources and solve puzzles. The goal is to give energy to the houses of the planet Mars through the construction of towers. You will win if all houses receive power supply. Along the way you will come across strange artifacts that might help you get along with the place. There are more than 80 puzzles of different difficulties, a whole science fiction story that is worth enjoying.

Available for iOS, iPadOS and Mac with M1 chip. The app has a normal cost of € 1.99 but today it is free for a limited time.

Free apps and games for the little ones,

Dr. PetPlay

For the little ones in the home we have a game that will be to your total liking. Do you know if your little relatives dream of taking care of animals? They will be doctors and will be able to check on your toy animals. They will be able to add each of the toy animals or stuffed animals that they have at home using registration forms. Within the reviews they will be able to make use of X-rays and answer questions that will help to complete the check-up.

There are several ways to play, imagination has no limits in Dr. PetPlay. An app with a value of € 1.99, today free for a limited time available exclusively for iPadOS.

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, some very popular animated stickers of kittens

Have you ever seen these kittens on social media? We conclude this compilation with a pack of official animated stickers for kitten lovers. Kitty in volume 2 offers you 56 animated stickers in different modes both alone and in the company of another kitten.

It is compatible with iOS and iPadOS. The downside is that you can only use them in iMessage.



