Tech News

In the event of a nuclear war, not even the oceans could save us

By Brian Adam
In the event of a nuclear war, not even the oceans could save us
Brian Adam
It is not the question to ask on a Monday evening in January, but perhaps, after reading this news, you will think “well, it could be worse …”. A recent study delved into the consequences of a nuclear world war.

We have already told you about the consequences that a continuous meteorite bombardment would have on our planet. But what would happen to the oceans in the event of one nuclear world war caused by Man?

Wars like that would cause such an increase in fine dust to block the sun’s rays, destroying the earth’s climate. Various studies had already shown therefore that such a scenario would involve a drastic drop in global temperatures and the consequent impossibility of growing plants and vegetables on the continents. At the end of these researches, a possible solution to the problem of survival of mankind was envisaged to turn to the food that is provided to us by fishing activity.

Here, it seems that not even this is possible. In fact, it was published on Communications Earth & Environment a research on the implications that a world nuclear war would have on the oceans of our planet and the life that inhabits them. In particular, the researchers categorically ruled out the possibility of surviving in such a dramatic scenario by fully exploiting the food that is provided to us by the oceans.

The researchers studied six different scenarios of nuclear war, including a major conflict in the Pacific Ocean between the US and Russia, along with five minor wars between Pakistan and India. In the Pacific Ocean in particular, there would be a significant increase in warm currents. Indeed, the Pacific Ocean presents a very delicate balance between warm currents, called “el Niño“, and cold currents called”there Niña.

The computer simulation of the researchers showed us that among the consequences of a nuclear war there would be one forty percent decrease in algae and plankton in Pacific ocean waters. This would have a very serious impact on the feeding systems of the higher dimensional aquatic organisms that we humans feed on.

In short, it seems that the chances of survival of mankind after a nuclear war are really minimal.

