In the interests of transparency, the Department of the Gaeltacht should comment on planning matters in the Gaeltacht – Ó Snodaigh

Aengus Ó Snodaigh has asked Roinn na Gaeltachta to publish the full text of a document submitted to the Department of Housing in August but this was refused.

The Chairman of the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee has stated that the Department of the Gaeltacht should publish a planning document which they have submitted to the Department of Housing.

Sinn Féin TD, Aengus Ó Snodaigh said that the document should be made available to give the public an indication of the Department ‘s approach to planning matters in the Gaeltacht.

Although Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers stated in a written response to a Dáil question that Roinn na Gaeltachta had made a submission as part of the Department of Housing’s ongoing review of planning regulations, there does not appear to be any official submission. they have done.

A spokesperson from the Department informed Tuairisc.ie that the document referred to by the Minister of State was a ‘document’, rather than an official submission.

Minister of State Chambers said it would not be “appropriate” to publish the document at this time as the Department of Housing is constantly reviewing planning regulations.

“As part of an ongoing review of the planning guidelines by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, my Department took the opportunity to submit a document on the matter to that Department in August,” said Chambers.

“As all of this work in relation to the review is ongoing by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the Deputy will appreciate that it would not be appropriate to share the above document with any third party at this time. . ”

However, Sinn Féin ‘s Irish language spokesperson is not happy with the Minister of State’ s response, and says that the document should be made available to the public.

“It should be published immediately in the interests of transparency and to show the public the approach of the Department of the Gaeltacht to the issue of planning in the Gaeltacht,” Aengus Ó Snodaigh told Tuairisc.ie.

A spokesperson from Roinn na Gaeltachta has previously told Tuairisc.ie that an official submission would be made to the Department of Housing in the future once that Department has begun a public consultation process on planning matters.

The Department of the Gaeltacht and Údarás na Gaeltachta are under increasing pressure to take a stronger approach to the protection of the Irish language in the planning system in the Gaeltacht in light of a number of cases that have been in the public eye for some time.

Some Gaeltacht people in Rathcairn and An Rinn are strongly opposed to planning permission for housing developments in those areas and are concerned about their impact on the Irish language.

In Kerry, the group ‘T Dyfodol na Tuaithe’ has been established to draw attention to planning permission matters in the Gaeltacht and in the countryside.

Conradh na Gaeilge states that “exceptional positive action” is needed to protect the Gaeltacht in the planning system.

Conradh na Gaeilge launched a new policy on planning in the Gaeltacht last month and among its recommendations, it is recommended that Údarás na Gaeltachta be responsible for planning in the Gaeltacht in future.

They have discussed the Treaty ‘s proposals with the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, and are expected to have another meeting this month.

However, the Minister has already indicated that he does not consider it necessary to change the planning system currently in place.