In the United States, a 14-year-old girl discovered a molecule that helps treat corona

By Brian Adam
Student discovers molecule that could help make Corona antiviral drug, Photo: CNN
Texas: 14-year-old Anika Chebrollo has been awarded the 2020 Young Scientist Award for discovering a molecule that could bind to proteins in the SARS corona virus and could also help treat code-19.

According to US broadcaster CNN, Aniqa Chibrolo, a young student from Fresco, Texas, has been awarded 25 25,000 in cash and the Young Scientist 2020 award for winning the 3rd Young Scientist Challenge 2020.

Anika, an eighth-grade student, discovered a molecule capable of binding to a protein in the SARS corona virus. This discovery may be helpful in the treatment of corona.

When the teenage student began research, her focus was on discovering a molecule that could bind to influenza virus proteins, but when the corona epidemic began, she turned her attention to the corona virus. ۔

Scientists have called the discovery helpful in the treatment of corona, saying that corona vaccine companies and researchers could benefit from the research, and if it does, the young scientist could gain worldwide fame.

