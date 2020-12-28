In these 3 ways you can set an alarm or alarm clock in Windows 10

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Windows 10 It comes with included applications that make its configuration on the computer easier, among them is its clock application, with which it is possible to configure alarms. Although there are also third-party applications that can be very useful if the standard one remains very basic. Many users do not know that the system clock hides an alarm function for Windows 10 that you should know.

Trigger an alarm in Windows 10

Set alarm Windows 10 Microsoft

To start the app, select Start and Alarms and clock in the application list or type its name in the search box.

and in the application list or type its name in the search box. Alarms and timers work even if the app is closed or the device is locked. If you see a warning that notifications are only shown if the device is active, make sure the device does not go to sleep (go to Setting > System > Start / stop and suspend to adjust your device’s sleep settings).

> > to adjust your device’s sleep settings). Keep your laptop or tablet plugged in and make sure the device’s volume is loud enough to hear the alarm or timer.

To respond to an alarm, select Postpone or Discard the alarm to stop it completely.

or the alarm to stop it completely. If you need to change the time zone of the watch, go to Setting > Time and language > Date and Time. Use the drop-down menu in the time zone to choose the time you prefer.

With the voice assistant Cortana

Using Microsoft’s voice assistant, Cortana, it is possible to set a one-time (not periodic) alarm:

wake me up in half an hour

set an alarm for 10 more minutes

set an alarm for 11 AM

It is also possible to use the command “show my alarms” to see the alarms that are activated. When the alarm appears it is possible to dismiss it, or postpone it so that it reappears a few minutes later.

Another option: use third-party programs

As we started at the beginning, it is possible to set an alarm in Windows 10 by resorting to programs created by third parties.

One of the best known is Realarm. You can install this program from the Microsoft store. It has an intuitive user-friendly interface.

This program allows you to configure an alarm in a traditional way, or using a more modern method, where it establishes a period of time in which it sounds in an ascending way.

This is a very good option to use Windows 10 as an alarm clock, since we will have everything at hand in the same program.