In this simple way you can customize WhatsApp and differentiate yourself from the rest

WhatsApp It has become essential in our day-to-day lives, and not only in its native mobile medium, but also in its desktop version and its web version. So below, we will tell you how to get the most out of it, such as, for example, create your own emojis, hide photos and conversations from prying eyes or dictate messages.

Plant your face in conversations

One of the funniest features is the possibility of put your face on emojis that they use in their messages from within WhatsApp. For them it is as simple as opening a conversation within the «app». Click on the emoji icon (lower left corner of the keyboard), click on the three ellipsis («…») and you can start configuring your own avatar.

If instead what you have is a device Android, there are endless applications with which you can have your own design and that can be found in the Google Play Store. In the case of devices SamsungThey have a tool called “My Emoji”.

Memoji on WhatsApp

Stop writing, dictate your messages

On many occasions you will find yourself in the situation that you cannot type with the keyboard. For this there is an option that is dictate messages with the voice. To do this, you only need to open the conversation in which you want to send the message, click on the writing bar and click on the microphone-shaped icon.

Add a touch of style to typography

One of the things most demanded by users was the possibility of highlight phrases or words in some way whether in bold, italic, underlined … etc. Now in WhatsApp, it is possible to do this, you have to make sure that the message is accompanied in the following way

Bold font : One * at the beginning and one at the end of the text (* message *).

: One * at the beginning and one at the end of the text (* message *). Italics : instead of using asterisks, you will have to use underscores (_message_)

: instead of using asterisks, you will have to use underscores (_message_) Strikethrough : you will have to change the underscores to bullets, (~ message ~).

: you will have to change the underscores to bullets, (~ message ~). Font: put three flying commas at the beginning and at the end (“ `message“`).

Don’t let anyone gossip your messages

In case you want prevent other people from reading your messages, WhatsApp has functionalities that allow you to protect messages, such as setting a password to the platform, something that will prevent any outsider from accessing the application.