In this way, measure the power or intensity of your WiFi network in Windows

That the Internet does not work properly is one of our main concerns. We do not get great enough, the Internet does not work correctly … Therefore, it is interesting to know how measure the real strength of your WiFi signal in Windows 10 to know what happens or to think how we can solve it.

It may not connect well to the Internet or you may see that the WiFi icon on your computer does not have as many stripes marked as you would like. Why? We can measure power and speed on our computer or we can take measures to increase it and check that they have been useful for something.

Is power the same as speed?

No. It is not the same and we are more or less clear that the speed of the WiFi signal depends on the rate that we have contracted. For example, if we have 300 Mb Fiber, do not expect to have a speed of 600 Mb. It will depend, among many other factors, on what you have contracted. But also of the coverage that reaches the point from where you are doing the test at home or at the office. Even if you have good power, you can have bad speed. The power we can improve it With specific devices such as amplifiers, but you cannot improve the speed no matter how much you want, or by using amplifiers, if you have a contracted rate whose speed does not allow for more.

Control or measure power

To check the strength of the WiFi signal in Windows 10 we have two alternatives. One, and perhaps the fastest and easiest, to use the symbol of the system To execute a command that gives us this information, in this way we will not have to install any more applications on our computer. And the other, take hold of aa third-party tool reliable that has been developed to check the real strength of a WiFi signal in Windows 10.

From the command line

If we want to know the strength of the WiFi signal in Windows 10 from the command line, then the first thing we have to do is open a command prompt window. Once this is done, we check that we are connected to the WiFi from which we want to measure the signal, if we are not connected we must connect, and then we launch the command netsh wlan show interface.

As soon as we press Enter, we will see how information is automatically shown on the command line in which we can see the description of our network adapter, its GUID, physical address, status, WiFi SSID, BSSID, network type, radio type, authentication mode, encryption type, connection mode, the channel , the profile and what interests us most, the reception and transmission speed (Mbps), together with the WiFi signal strength that we receive. In this case, the signal data is offered as a percentage, with 100% being the value that indicates that we are receiving the maximum possible signal from our WiFi.

With specific software

If, on the contrary, we prefer to use a tool that has a graphical interface so as not to have to deal with the command line, there are some alternatives that we can install. WirelessConnectionInfo it is a great alternative. It is a free software that allows us to see all the details of the WiFi signal to which we are connected and that offers us the possibility of saving a report with this information in an HTML file.

To know the strength of the WiFi signal in Windows 10 with WirelessConnectionInfo, the first thing we have to do is download the tool, something we can do from this link to the developer’s website. Once this is done, we launch the application executable and a window will automatically open with all the information about our WiFi. In this case, the information you offer us is a lot greater than the mentioned command above, but among those that really interest us, we can also see the power of the signal expressed in percentage and the speed of reception and transmission.

Check speed

We have already seen and said that speed and power are not the same and that speed can depend on what we have contracted, but we can also improve the signal through signal amplifiers, WiFi repeaters or PLCs. But before knowing if the speed is insufficient and looking for ways to improve it, we have to measure it. Measuring the Internet speed will take a few seconds …

To measure Internet speed, you can go to the specific page Speed ​​Test.es. Once you have gone to the page, you will see a specific and large button “Start speed test”. You simply have to tap on this button and wait a few seconds for it to measure the total download and upload speed. The web will automatically test the internet speed and you will see the download Mb / s and the upload Mb / s. You will also see your IP address, the server, the latency.

Improve power

The total power you have cannot be improved, it is what it is. Yes, you can improve the coverage and range that reaches a device thanks to devices such as a WiFi amplifier or repeater, for example. This will make you take advantage of the best possible speed you have contracted, improve coverage and enjoy the power you expect. If we try to do the previous tests with a computer right next to the router and another test if you go much further, to another floor and with other walls in between, you will see how the signal drops. That is why amplifiers give you the improvement by increasing or “stretching” the power.

A WiFi amplifier, as its name suggests, allows the coverage to be extended and reach more spaces if there are walls in between or if you have several floors at home. How does it work? We can summarize it in that the amplifier or repeater takes the existing WiFi signal, through the router, and extends it so that it reaches all parts and reaches a wider area.

There are also other types of devices, PLCs, that allow us to extend the signal using the telephone installation and wiring. The first PLC is a device that carries the signal to the electrical network. The second “takes” the signal and turns it into a WiFi coverage that you can connect to from another room, for example.