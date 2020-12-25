Tech GiantsAppleTech News

In this year 2020, Apple continues to be at the top …

By Brian Adam
With a scarce week left to finish this year 2020, we can finally say that Apple continues to be at the top of the top, in almost any list or classification that we make. Not a global pandemic can with this company despite his ravings.

Apple in pandemic has suffered its consequences and still has increased profits. It is still at the top.

In 2021, I would love for everything to go back to the way it was before and we can have the encounters that we can’t do right now. That teleworking becomes a more effective reality but at the same time that it serves to have more efficient personal relationships. I ask you not to make the same mistakes again. In this 2021 I ask Apple to continue being the company it has been this year, with its, in my opinion, illogical products but also with its philosophy of life.

MERRY CHRISTMAS.
HAPPY 2021.

