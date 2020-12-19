Incompetent administration and the worst that has happened to us: Chumel Torres charges against Q4 again

- Advertisement -

Chumel Torres has become one of the most scathing critics of Q4, so it is not surprising that during the last hours he launched himself against the actions of the main exponents, such as the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell, responsible for the management of the pandemic in the country.

The youtuber spoke again about the reaction that the current administration had to the pandemic and even the way in which they have fought violence, which It became relevant after the former governor of Jalisco, Aristóteles Sandoval, was assassinated in a nightclub in Puerto Vallarta.

Torres made reference to a publication by López Obrador to show that the country, mainly Mexico City and the State of Mexico, are at the height of the health crisis caused by COVID-19.

The President of Mexico published a photograph of his flight from Mexico City to Villahermosa, Tabasco, and mainly of the view he had of the Pico de Orizaba, a national park that stands out for its wooded and mountainous areas located between Puebla and Veracruz.

Before AMLO’s publication, Chumel Torres took it up again and made one of his characteristic comments against Q4. “Majestic the peak of the pandemic in which its incompetent administration has us”, the influencer wrote on his Twitter account.

This was not the only comment that the driver of The Pulse of the Republic He did about the management of the pandemic in our country and it is that later he criticized the undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell, the official who for months has given the instructions to face the disease and how it has affected society throughout the last nine months.

Torres shared a website post Political Animal, where he evidenced the new position of López-Gattel about the use of the mask and is that now he asks that the entire population use it to control the spread of the coronavirus, despite the fact that during the last months he insisted on ensuring that it was not necessary between people who have not been positively diagnosed.

Faced with this new position, the influencer responded: “This bastard is the worst thing that ever happened to us … the second worst.”

The controversial presenter ended with a comment on security in the country and compared it to an experiment carried out in 1935 by the Austrian-Irish physicist Erwin Schrödinger. “AMLO saying that violence has dropped significantly in the same morning that he announces the murder of Aristóteles Sandoval. Schrödinger’s violence ”, finished from his Twitter account.

This is not the only time that Chumel Torres has launched himself against Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the 4T that he preaches since he came to power in Mexico on December 1, 2018.

A few days ago he thanked the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola because he made public the relationship between the president’s cousin, Felipa Guadalupe Olán Obrador, with some Pemex contracts, which according to him could bring resources from the treasury, in a murky way, to the family presidential.

“Thank you @CarlosLoret, for preventing us from continuing to give (more) of our money to the President’s cousin”, wrote the driver of The Pulse of the Republic after Pemex canceled the four contracts related to Litoral Laboratorios Industriales, owned by AMLO’s cousin.

Chumel on other occasions criticized the management of the Conacyt scholarships and even the criminal proceedings against Salvador Cienfuegos, former official in the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto.

