The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to review the latest information and trends in the spread of Covid-19 disease in Ireland.

The team of experts has indicated that the disease is still spreading – albeit slowly – in many counties in the country.

While most recent cases of the disease have been reported among young people, the number of cases among the elderly and non-vulnerable is also increasing.

The chairman of the expert team, Professor Philip Nolan, called on people to be careful when they were in the vicinity of that group.

He claimed that people under the age of 45 were hospitalized if they contracted Covid-19, but that people over 75 were five out of five.

Covid-19 currently has 42 people in hospital There are six in intensive care units.

The median age of these six is ​​61 and five of them have some other basic loneliness.