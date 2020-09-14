Latest news

Increase the number of CAO points required for 85% of Irish language courses

By Brian Adam
There is an increase in the CAO points required for all ‘Irish’ courses at third level this year except one

Increase the number of CAO points required for 85% of Irish language courses

The number of CAO points has increased for the vast majority of Irish language courses this year.

There is an increase in over 85% of level 8 Irish courses in the first round of offers from the Central Admissions Center.

There are a total of 14 ‘Irish’ courses on the CAO course list this year, six courses that are taught through Irish and eight courses that include Irish.

Of the ‘Irish’ courses, ‘Irish and Translation Studies’ at NUI Galway, and ‘Law and Irish’ at University College Cork, saw the largest increase in the number of points required for their face. An additional 79 points are required in the first round of tenders for ‘Irish and Translation Studies’ at NUI Galway, 409 points this year compared to 330 points last year.

An additional 78 points have been mentioned for the Law with Irish course in Cork, 540 this year compared to 430 last year.

There is an increase in the number of points required for all teacher training courses but there has also been a large increase in the primary teaching course through the medium of Irish at the Marino Institute in Dublin.

528 points are mentioned with that course this year compared to 491 last year. The ‘Education through the Medium of Irish’ course was launched at the Marino Institute in Dublin last year with the aim of increasing the number of teachers qualified to implement Irish immersion education.

The number of points required for the Early and Modern Irish course at Trinity College has risen by over 50 points, for which the number of points has risen from 347 to 398, and for the ‘Communication and Irish’ course at the National University of Ireland , Galway. The long-established communications course in Galway requires 361 points compared to 308 points last year.

The ‘Irish, Journalism and Digital Media’ course, which was not accepted by new students last year, is being run by Dublin City University again this year with 430 points.

The ‘Irish with French, German / Spanish’ post-primary course at Dublin City University has increased from 410 to 419 points.

The number of points required for the ‘Gaeilge agus Gnó’ course at the same university increased by two points, from 357 to 359.

Only one ‘Irish’ course, ‘Commerce (International) with Irish’ at NUI Cork, reduced the number of CAO points from 509 points in 2019 to 484 this year.

There was no change this year to the ‘Commerce with Irish’ course at NUI Galway, which has 473 points mentioned in the first round of tenders, the same number as in 2019.

463 points mentioned in the new ‘Education-Irish’ course at the National University of Ireland, Galway.

In Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, the number of points required for ‘Education, Irish and the Study of Religion’ increased from 377 points to 409. ‘Education, Irish and Mathematics’ in the same college is an increase from 433 to 444.

The number of points required for Home Economics and Irish at St. Angela ‘s College in Sligo has increased by ten points from 430 points in 2019 to 2020 in 2020.

There has also been an increase this year in the number of points required for places set aside for teacher training courses for Gaeltacht candidates at Dublin City University, Mary Immaculate College and the Marino Institute of Education.

