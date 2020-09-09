India bans 118 other Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile: they are dangerous for the country

After the first bans in late June that hit TikTok, WeChat and 59 other Chinese apps, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Technology has banned 118 other applications since they would be “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country”.

The long list of apps includes games like PUBG Mobile, Rise of Kingdoms, Mobile Legends, Arena of Valor and Chess Rush but also other apps including Baidu, CamCard and AliPay. This ban was most likely also caused by the recent tensions in the Asian region of Aksai Chin located in Kashmir, the subject of disputes between the two countries since 1962, in addition to the reasons already mentioned on the occasion of the first order launched in India.

However, other Indian analysts believe that the ban on video games like PUBG Mobile is caused by the fact that create addiction among young people. Indeed, some deaths have been reported precisely because of this problem; the Indian government, however, stated in official documents that the ban is linked to the security and defense of the state. The ban will cover new downloads only and those who currently have the app installed on their smartphone can keep it.

Similar measures have been taken for some time by the Trump administration, by now intending to hit every company in the Chinese tech world with increasingly harsh restrictions. TikTok and WeChat are the main targets, but Asian users are ready to abandon American devices (especially iPhones) if they are missing the messaging application owned by Tencent.